President Donald Trump ordered the US Army to pause the detonation of toxic lead azide in Iowa following a federal court injunction and public pressure.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has directed the US Army to immediately pause the planned detonation of a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead azide in Iowa. This executive intervention comes just days after a federal court issued a temporary stay halting the explosive demolition process, which had been scheduled for late November. The decision aims to balance national security concerns regarding unstable munitions with legal challenges and public safety apprehensions from local communities.

Executive Order Pauses Munitions Blast

Trump revealed the order through a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating that the military operation would remain on hold until the federal court could issue a final ruling on the matter. The pause effectively overrides the initial timeline set by the Army, which had intended to proceed with the disposal of hazardous materials earlier this month. This directive ensures that the volatile chemicals remain in storage while legal proceedings continue, preventing any immediate physical destruction at the site.

Also read US Army Invokes Emergency Powers to Detonate Toxic Lead Azide in Iowa

Legal Battles and Environmental Concerns

The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit temporarily halted the detonation by freezing the Army's environmental permit on Thursday. This judicial action was triggered by environmental groups who sued to stop the operation, citing potential risks to the surrounding area. The court's intervention provided a legal basis for the delay, allowing time for a more thorough examination of the environmental impact and safety protocols before any explosive materials are ignited.

Health Risks and Stability Issues

The core of the controversy involves 68 barrels, containing nearly 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms) of degraded lead azide, an explosive chemical historically used in military munitions. The US Environmental Agency emphasized that the compound has become dangerously unstable, posing a significant risk of an uncontrolled explosion. Moving the material is considered highly risky due to its volatile nature, making the decision on how to dispose of it a complex logistical and safety challenge for federal authorities.

Advertisement

Government Defense of Controlled Detonation

Despite the opposition, the Justice Department argued in a court filing late on Saturday that a controlled detonation was the only viable option to protect the public. They contended that the threat from an uncontrolled explosion of the aging stockpile was more significant than the risks associated with a planned detonation. The Army had initially stated that temperatures dropping below 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 1 degrees Celsius) in Iowa would further destabilize the lead azide, increasing the likelihood of an accidental detonation.

Political Reactions and Next Steps

Governor-elect Rob Sand, who had expressed skepticism about the safety of the detonation plan over the weekend, had not immediately responded to requests for comment regarding Trump's order. Sand previously posted on X that no good options existed to mitigate the risks associated with the operation. The Army had originally scheduled the blast for November 20 at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant but postponed it following widespread public outcry and the subsequent legal stay, leaving the future of the stockpile in limbo pending further court decisions.