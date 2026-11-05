After Republican midterm losses, President Trump held his first public event to mark the final steel beam of a new White House ballroom, defending his focus on beautification projects.

Hours after his Republican Party suffered historic losses in the midterm election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday focused his first public event on lengthy remarks about the White House ballroom.

In the early afternoon, after a morning of silence from the administration, Trump abruptly called reporters to a ceremony where crews hoisted what he said was the new structure's final steel beam. The president met with construction workers and provided his second update of the week on a series of beautification projects he is undertaking in the nation's capital. They're being carved out of beautiful limestone, Trump said of the ballroom's pillars.

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And they'll be Corinthian, Corinthian design, which is considered the creme de la creme. Democrats took control of the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday, winning seats in deeply conservative states that typically favor Republicans by double digits. The strength of the political reversal prompted the White House to acknowledge the unpopularity of the US and Israeli war with Iran.

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Some Republican strategists have called for the administration to wrap up the war and shift its focus to bringing prices down for American consumers instead of building opulent structures throughout Washington. On Monday, Trump dedicated most of his final television speech before Tuesday's election to his administration's renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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Other projects include a granite White House helicopter landing pad, a public golf course renovation and a 250-foot arch he plans to build beside the Potomac River. Trump's first appearance after the election gave little indication that he wanted to change course. During Wednesday's nearly 20-minute event, Trump acknowledged that he had taken flak for spending so much time and energy on prestige projects, but he said the ballroom was needed for the glory of the country.

I like it, he said on Wednesday. For me, it's relaxing. Trump, a billionaire former New York real estate developer, discusses his renovation projects in Washington regularly with reporters. At one point during Wednesday's event, Trump paused to watch the beam's installation during a back-and-forth with reporters about the possibility of his impeachment by a Congress led by Democrats.

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Now, envision chandeliers all over, Trump said. Envision marble floors. Oh, it's going to be good. The event marked Trump's second update of the week on the beautification projects, following his Monday television speech that focused on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation.

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The president's remarks came as Republican strategists urged a shift toward addressing consumer prices and winding down the war with Iran. Trump's first post-election appearance gave little indication of a change in direction. He spent nearly 20 minutes discussing the ballroom and other projects, acknowledging criticism but defending the work as necessary for the nation's glory. The ballroom's pillars, he said, would be carved from beautiful limestone in the Corinthian design, which he called the creme de la creme.

As crews hoisted the final steel beam, Trump paused to watch the installation while reporters asked about potential impeachment by a Democrat-led Congress. He responded by envisioning chandeliers and marble floors, saying, Oh, it's going to be good. The White House has faced pressure to address the unpopularity of the US and Israeli war with Iran, with some Republican strategists calling for an end to the conflict and a focus on lowering prices for American consumers.

Instead, Trump highlighted a series of opulent structures across Washington, including a granite helicopter landing pad, a public golf course renovation, and a 250-foot arch beside the Potomac River. The president, a billionaire former New York real estate developer, regularly discusses his renovation projects with reporters. Wednesday's event was his first public appearance after the midterm losses, and he showed no signs of shifting his focus away from the beautification efforts.