Trump Hosts Jungle-Themed Halloween Party at Mar-a-Lago as Approval Ratings Stay Low

President Donald Trump hosted a lavish jungle-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago on Oct 31, mingling with wealthy guests and addressing a reported Chinese spy plot involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as polls show his approval near historic lows.

President Donald Trump hosted a lavish jungle-themed Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on the night of Oct 31, as his approval rating remained near historic lows and Republicans braced for potential losses on Nov 3.

Trump arrived in his standard red tie and navy suit, telling reporters he came as Donald Trump. He said: I didn't have time to get. People spent a lot of time and money. Rich people.

Also read Air Force One Halloween flyover at White House delays 202 flights, prompts notice complaints

They spent nine hours getting ready. I had 10 minutes, so I came as Donald Trump. The ballroom was decorated with cheetah and zebra stripes on the walls and tables. Women wore sequined leotards and elaborate headdresses, and one couple wore bright-feathered costumes of jungle birds.

Advertisement

There was Alaskan king crab and a caviar bar. There were bongo drums and puppets. Attendees posted photos on social media showing a pen at the club with a zebra and a miniature pony. Trump entered the ballroom to fanfare and gabbed with reporters on the dance floor before mingling with his rich friends, as he kept calling them.

He told reporters: Look at all my rich members. They spent all day getting ready. Look at these guys. He added: These are the biggest guys on Wall Street.

Among those in the cordoned-off section of the ballroom were Speaker Mike Johnson and Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India. Attorney-General Todd Blanche, who travelled with Trump on Air Force One on Oct 30, told reporters he planned to wear an astronaut suit to the party. On Nov 1, a spokesperson for Blanche said he neither attended the party nor intended to. Vice-President J.D.

Polls Show Voter Disapproval of Trump Policies

Vance was back in Washington, dressed as Albus Dumbledore as part of a family Harry Potter set of costumes. The celebration came at a complicated political moment. A recent New York Times and Siena University poll found that a majority of voters blame Trump for the decline: 69% disapprove of his handling of the cost of living, 65% disapprove of the war in Iran, and nearly 75% disapprove of the high price of gas and diesel.

Many Republicans are even or lagging in the polls, and some have sought to distance themselves from the president's unpopular policies. During the party, Trump commented on several political matters. He castigated Alina Habba Mildon, his former personal lawyer, over a US$50 million (S$63.92 million) deal she secured for work with a billionaire Venezuelan family seeking a pardon from the president.

Advertisement

Trump Addresses Espionage Plot Involving Nvidia CEO

He weighed in on the feud between Representative Haley Stevens of Michigan and Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate. Trump also addressed for the first time a report in the Times that Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia and an adviser to Trump, was the target of a Chinese spy plot. He said: I have a lot of respect for him. I like him.

We hope everything's OK. We'll check it out. We're going to check it out very closely. When asked if Huang would stay on as a member of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, Trump said he would like to say yes.

He said: I mean, unless we find out something to the contrary. I've always found Jensen Huang to be very aboveboard. But you know, you're dealing in a very complex issue, I will say. Trump has spent much of the last month crisscrossing the country holding rallies for Republican candidates.

Trump Reschedules Campaign Rallies in Kansas and Iowa

He was originally scheduled to travel to Kansas on Oct 31 for a rally, then to Iowa on Nov 1. But on Oct 29, both were cancelled. A day later, after the president chewed out a reporter for asking why the first rally was cancelled, the events were back on, but rescheduled as a doubleheader on Nov 1.

Before the Halloween bash, Trump spent much of the day at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, and participating in virtual rallies for Republican candidates. He told reporters: I feel very good. I mean, I feel like we're doing well. The country has never done better.