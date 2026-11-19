President Donald Trump pardoned Pete Rose for his 1990 tax evasion conviction. The baseball legend died in 2024. MLB reinstated him in 2025. He may enter Hall of Fame in 2027.

United States President Donald Trump announced on November 19 that he has issued a full and final posthumous pardon to Pete Rose, the controversial Major League Baseball all-time hits leader. Rose was originally convicted in 1990 on two charges of filing false income tax returns because he failed to declare income earned from selling memorabilia and autographs.

Timeline of Rose Conviction and Pardon

Donald Trump utilized his social media platform to confirm the executive action, describing Pete Rose as a true Baseball SUPERSTAR and LEGEND who passed away in 2024 at the age of 83. The President stated that he had given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose for his historical tax violations. This decision resolves the federal legal issues that originally overshadowed the athlete's later years.

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MLB Reinstatement and Career Records

Pete Rose held Major League Baseball records for 4,256 hits and 3,562 games played throughout his extensive career. He was also a three-time World Series champion before his status changed dramatically. In 1989, Major League Baseball banned Rose after an investigation concluded he had bet on baseball games. This banishment prevented him from joining the National Baseball Hall of Fame despite his historic statistical achievements.

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Rob Manfred Decision and Future Eligibility

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred reversed the banishment by reinstating Pete Rose in 2025. Manfred ruled that lifetime bans expire upon the death of the person involved, which officially cleared the path for Rose's legacy to be reconsidered. The Hall of Fame veterans committee can now evaluate Rose in the Classic Baseball category, which includes players whose contributions largely occurred before the 1980s. The committee is scheduled to consider Rose in December 2027.

Political Context of the Executive Action

President Trump criticized Major League Baseball for treating Rose terribly by not allowing him into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He attributed this exclusion to politics and noted that Rose was treated unfairly during his lifetime. This pardon follows a pattern of Trump using executive power to grant clemency, including actions involving more than 1,500 people charged with involvement in the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol. Other individuals previously pardoned by Trump include former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, and Michael Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records.