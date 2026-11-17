US President Donald Trump met the leaders of India, Japan and Australia in Manila for the first Quad summit in two years, announcing an AI accelerator and a trade agreement with Thailand as protests continued in the Philippine capital.

US President Donald Trump met the leaders of key regional allies India, Japan and Australia in the Philippines on Tuesday, opening a three-day Asian trip that will include a much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump arrived in Manila at the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit and began his visit with the first meeting in two years of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific democracies. Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Trump said ahead of the meeting. In a statement after the leaders met, the Quad expressed grave concerns about economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions.

Also read Trump heads to ASEAN summit as protesters take to the streets

The statement did not name any country, but the US and Japan have complained about China's restrictions on rare earths exports. The statement also flagged plans for joint military exercises next year featuring maritime patrol aircraft, and reaffirmed a commitment to an accelerator scheme to coordinate and fund the development of artificial intelligence. Trump announced the Quad would launch a new AI accelerator.

We want to ensure that the future of this critical technology is dominated by nations that share our values and our common interests and make sure that it turns out to be as good as it can be, he said. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that the meeting had given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our co-operation.

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The trip comes after Trump's Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, plus spy allegations and new US curbs on China's access to AI chips that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce. Trump's visit also includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi has previously objected to the Quad as an effort to encircle Beijing, while Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country.

China Accuses US of Economic Coercion

Underlining tensions ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi, China's foreign ministry earlier accused the US of economic coercion over its latest restrictions on Chinese access to advanced chips. Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell credited Washington's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, with the timing and reconvening of the Quad, which he said had lost ambition under Trump.

Part of what he is thinking is that this is probably the best possible signal if you are going to go into a trilateral meeting, said Campbell, co-founder of The Asia Group, referring to Thursday's US-China-Russia talks. The linchpin of everything that we do in Asia is the US-Japan relationship, and a perception that this is not at the top of the president's mind would concern me, he added.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said on Friday that under Trump's leadership, the Quad had demonstrated it is a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. A Japanese foreign ministry official said Quad leaders were expected to try to show unity, with maritime security, export restrictions, critical-minerals supply-chain diversification and AI among potential discussion points.

Manila Protests Target Trump and AI Initiative

Demonstrators gathered in Manila for a fifth day of protests that have included the burning of Trump effigies, calls for an end to the Middle East war and the scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica supply chain initiative. At the ASEAN summit on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed what he called truly extraordinary economic achievements of China and ASEAN in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade and the need to stand united, ward off interference, and work together.

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China is ASEAN's biggest trading partner and a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the 11-member bloc, which has a combined GDP of more than US$3.9 trillion, want to deepen ties with the US despite protracted trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration. ASEAN's leaders held meetings on Tuesday involving counterparts from Japan, South Korea, China and India.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to work with ASEAN to boost regional economic and energy resilience and to strengthen supply chains, including on critical minerals. While the international order is experiencing a period of great instability, Japan will play an ever more proactive role, Takaichi said. Trump also signed a joint statement on trade with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Trump Announces US Thailand Trade Deal

He said the agreement, expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, will be a wonderful deal for both parties. Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on US exports, which is something that we have been after for a long time, Trump said. This is an incredible victory. I look forward to finalising the details of our formal agreement in the coming weeks.

Substantial non-tariff barriers on American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry would be removed, Trump said, with Thailand committing to buying an estimated US$2.6 billion in additional US agricultural products. The US is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24 per cent of its total shipments this year. The US designated Thailand as a major non-NATO ally in 2003.

Thailand initially faced a threatened US tariff of 36 per cent in 2025 before Washington lowered it to 19 per cent, matching rates imposed on several regional competitors. The two countries announced a preliminary trade framework in October 2025 under which Thailand would eliminate tariffs on about 99 per cent of US goods, including industrial and agricultural products, and ease other barriers to American exports. After the Quad meeting, Trump joined a US-ASEAN Special Summit.

He will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday before heading to Shenzhen.