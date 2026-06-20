Trump-Meloni Rift Explodes: Personal Insults and Accusations Derail US-Italy Alliance

President Donald Trump's public claim that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "begged" for a photo has ignited a major diplomatic crisis, with Trump accusing her of political opportunism and Meloni denouncing the remarks as offensive. The dispute, linking Iran, NATO spending, and domestic politics, has led to cancelled meetings and unified condemnation in Italy, shattering a previously warm personal alliance.

The relationship between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has dramatically deteriorated, evolving from a perceived strategic partnership into a public and personal conflict.

The dispute began when Trump claimed, during an interview with Italian broadcaster La7 following the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph. He suggested he acquiesced only because he "felt sorry for her.

" Meloni promptly and forcefully rejected the assertion as "made up," but Trump amplified his narrative in a subsequent post on his Truth Social platform. He doubled down on the claim, stating Meloni asked "over and over" for a picture, and then pivoted to accuse her of political opportunism.

Trump alleged that after Italy did not support US military action against Iran, Meloni was now seeking to repair ties solely to boost her domestic popularity, writing, "Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again, in order to get her 'numbers up.

' No thanks!!! " He further criticized her domestic standing, linking it to Italy's refusal to provide the US with "landing strips or runways" during the Iran conflict, and revisited his familiar grievance about NATO spending, asserting the US bears a disproportionate cost to defend Italy. This public attack from the American president represents a sharp and unprecedented escalation against one of Europe's most prominent right-wing leaders.

Meloni had deliberately cultivated an image as a vital bridge between the Trump administration and the European Union, aiming to reassure allies while securing a direct channel to Washington. Her strategy was built on personal diplomacy, positioning herself as a natural ideological partner for Trump. The sudden rupture is particularly jarring given the apparent warmth displayed at the G7 summit, where both leaders were photographed together multiple times, including a noted interaction on a sofa where Trump patted her shoulder.

Meloni herself had described the summit's atmosphere as "very positive" with "no friction.

" The clash now casts a shadow over the transatlantic relationship at a time of significant global instability, compounded by Trump's already unsettling approach to the war in Ukraine. The fallout within Italy has been swift and severe. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani immediately cancelled a planned official trip to the United States, where he was to appear alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Tajani characterised Trump's words as "grave and offensive," stating they "offend the whole of Italy.

" Meloni expressed her own reaction in a video posted on the social platform X, saying she was "frankly stunned. " She questioned why the US president behaves this way towards allies while showing far more accommodation towards adversaries. "It's a pity he doesn't show the same determination with enemies of the West, with enemies of the United States," she remarked.

Support from across Italy's political spectrum, including from Justice Minister Carlo Nordio and Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, framed Trump's comments as a "painful injury" and unproductive "jokes.

" The incident underscores the volatility of personal dynamics in international relations and the risks inherent in basing foreign policy on individual rapport, a lesson now starkly illustrated by the collapse of one of the most high-profile alliances in recent European politics





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