Trump Names Stephen Miller Chief of Staff as Wiles Resigns After Midterm Losses

President Donald Trump appointed Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff on November 6, replacing Susie Wiles, who resigned after Republican midterm losses. Democrats and European allies responded sharply as other major stories unfolded.

US President Donald Trump on Friday, November 6, named Stephen Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration policy, as his new White House chief of staff.

The move signals a bare-knuckle fightback after the Republicans' midterm hammering on November 3. Miller, 41, replaces Susie Wiles, who becomes the first major White House casualty from the Democratic landslide earlier this week. Trump told reporters at the White House that he wanted to make a change. His move was particularly startling because he had repeatedly insisted before the midterms that there was zero chance of replacing Wiles.

Also read Frank Miller to Appear at Singapore Comic Con in December

Susie Wiles Resigns White House Chief Of Staff

A White House official told AFP that Wiles had resigned on Thursday night. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Miller as one of my most trusted advisors. Trump said Wiles had done an outstanding job and would be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff.

She has done a great job. White House communications director Steven Cheung said Miller was a Trump OG, someone who has been with the President since the very beginning. He will help the Administration deliver on monumental victories for the rest of this historic second term. Wiles, the first female White House chief of staff, was dubbed the ice maiden by Trump for maintaining discipline in the West Wing.

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For most of the last two years, the 69-year-old had largely prevented the chaotic staff movements and infighting that marred Trump's first term. But as the midterms loomed, the writing was increasingly on the wall for Wiles, who announced recently that she had been given the all-clear from breast cancer.

Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime, Wiles said in a statement on X, adding that Friday would be her last day in her job. I am so proud to have been a part of what we have accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First.

Miller, known for his sharp suits and sunglasses, has been one of Trump's closest aides for decades, pushing nativist policies that gelled with Trump's America First agenda. As Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, he was the brains behind the mass deportation program that defined the first year of the president's second term. He became synonymous with scenes of masked immigration agents and violent confrontations in which federal agents shot dead two Americans.

Stephen Miller Named New Trump Chief Of Staff

Ultra-loyalist Miller assumes one of the most influential roles in Washington, D.C. during a period of intense partisan division and potential governmental gridlock. Democrats pledged they would fight every step of the way against Miller. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on X that Stephen Miller is the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration. Trump could not have made a worse choice.

Major figures in Trump's Make America Great Again movement, reeling since the midterms, hailed Miller's appointment. The appointment follows the Republican Party's loss of congressional control during the November 3 midterm elections, creating a political environment where Miller must navigate a Democratic-led House and Senate. Miller takes charge at a critical juncture where the Republican defeat may necessitate a greater reliance on executive orders to advance domestic policy goals.

As a longstanding advocate for broad presidential authority, Miller is expected to leverage this expanded executive power to implement the administration's agenda despite legislative opposition. The transition occurs as the new chief of staff prepares to manage a surge in congressional investigations directed at the Trump administration by the Democratic majority. This strategic move signals a hardline approach to governance in the face of political setbacks and increased scrutiny from the opposing party.

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While domestic politics shift in Washington, international tensions are rising regarding European security and potential peace negotiations with Russia. European leaders firmly rejected any American attempts to alter the continent's established security architecture on November 6, countering President Trump's November 5 prediction of a major deal with Moscow. This disagreement highlights fears among European allies that the United States might pivot toward the Kremlin, potentially sidelining traditional security commitments.

European Security Tensions Rise With Russian Deal Talks

Jared Kushner, the president's envoy and son-in-law, stated that Washington is currently developing a broader framework for European security ahead of upcoming mediation talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi next week. In a separate legal development that has drawn significant public attention, US law enforcement authorities announced on November 6 the arrest of Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle and father-in-law to Prince Harry.

He faces serious charges of possessing child sexual abuse material, which allegedly includes photographs of himself with naked underage girls found in rented storage units in California. Law enforcement officials described the case as one where the suspect allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through criminal actions. This arrest underscores the severity of the charges and the ongoing efforts by US authorities to combat such illicit activities across the country.

Legal proceedings continue in Malaysia regarding the detention of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who must remain in prison despite a High Court order allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. The Attorney-General's Chambers suspended the house arrest arrangement on November 6, the same day Najib paid a RM50 million fine, which is equivalent to S$15.7 million.

Najib's legal team has strongly protested this decision, asserting that all conditions set by the King in his pardon had been met and demanding immediate release into house arrest. The AGC's move has created a legal standoff, with lawyers arguing there is no lawful reason to keep their client incarcerated under the current circumstances.

On the scientific front, meteorologists reported on November 6 that they are observing a unique and early disruption of the polar vortex phenomenon, which could lead to unpredictable weather patterns in the Northern Hemisphere this winter. The polar vortex is typically a vast region of cold, low-pressure air that circulates high above the Arctic, but it is currently showing signs of weakening earlier than usual.

This disruption is particularly notable because 2026 is an El Nino year, a climate pattern that generally causes the vortex to weaken toward the end of winter. Such weakening can release bitterly cold winds across Europe and North America between January and March, prompting experts to monitor the situation closely for potential extreme weather events.