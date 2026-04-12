Trump Orders Naval Blockade of Strait of Hormuz Amid Nuclear Standoff with Iran

President Donald Trump announced a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz due to Iran's refusal to abandon its nuclear program, following talks in Pakistan.

President Donald Trump announced a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, citing Iran 's persistent refusal to abandon its nuclear program as the primary reason for the action. The announcement, made via his Truth Social platform, followed marathon negotiations in Pakistan that Trump acknowledged had progressed 'well' with 'most points...agreed to.

' However, Trump claimed that Tehran remained unwilling to make concessions on its nuclear ambitions, prompting the unprecedented blockade. This move escalates tensions in the region and raises significant concerns about the global oil supply, given that the Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway through which a substantial portion of the world's crude oil is transported. Trump's decision underscores the ongoing complex relationship between the United States and Iran, a relationship that has been further strained by recent events, including a bombing campaign against Iran launched by the US and Israel six weeks prior. The Vice President JD Vance had departed Pakistan without a deal. \The blockade order, issued in a series of posts on Truth Social, declared that the US Navy would immediately commence the process of preventing any and all ships from entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's comments also criticized Iran's failure to uphold its promise to open the strategic waterway, accusing the nation of deliberate deception. He specifically questioned Iran's claims regarding the placement of mines in the water, pointing out that their naval assets had been decimated. The US military had previously announced the passage of two warships through the strait as part of a mine clearance operation, emphasizing the importance of securing the waterway. The high-level talks between US and Iranian officials, led by Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Pakistan, marked the most significant interaction between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic revolution. Despite the acknowledgement of progress on several fronts during these negotiations, the inability to reach an agreement on the nuclear issue ultimately led to Trump's drastic decision. Vance highlighted a final proposal, hoping it will be accepted by Iran. \The naval blockade represents a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions and will likely have profound implications. The blockade itself has the potential to cause disruptions in global oil markets, leading to increased prices and economic instability. International organizations and global powers will likely express concerns, calling for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions. The US decision could also provoke retaliatory measures from Iran, further increasing the risk of armed conflict in the region. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively blocked for several weeks already, since the United States and Israel launched a bombing campaign against the Islamic republic more than six weeks ago. Furthermore, the decision highlights the complexities of international diplomacy and the challenges of addressing nuclear proliferation. The implications extend far beyond the immediate region, potentially impacting global trade, energy security, and international relations. This action will be watched closely by the international community. The response from Iran is awaited. The situation underscores the precarious nature of the relationship between the US and Iran and the importance of finding a resolution through peaceful means





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Iran Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program Blockade US Navy Oil International Relations Pakistan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Criticizes Singapore's Stance on Iran, Strait of HormuzMalaysia's PKR Deputy President Nurul Izzah Anwar has criticized Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan's remarks on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Singapore of aligning with external powers rather than prioritizing regional responsibility. The statement, issued on Wednesday, focused on Singapore's refusal to engage Iran and highlighted Malaysia's commitment to diplomacy and regional stability.

Read more »

Commentary: Lebanon strikes expose a major flaw in Trump’s Iran dealIsrael’s fight with Hezbollah and other Iranian regional proxies is part of a strategy that predates US President Donald Trump’s war, says international security professor Stefan Wolff.

Read more »

Oil Prices Rise Amidst Supply Concerns Following Attacks and Hormuz Strait StandoffOil prices increased on Friday due to anxieties over supply from Saudi Arabia following attacks on energy facilities and as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained significantly reduced despite a ceasefire between the US and Iran. The attacks have impacted Saudi oil production and pipeline capacity, while the strategic waterway's closure continues to influence global oil prices.

Read more »

Experts explain why Singapore needs to align with rules and principles over Strait of HormuzIn Parliament on Tuesday (April 7), Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan set out why Singapore's position is to not negotiate on tolls or for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Singapore Advocates for Unrestricted Transit in Strait of Hormuz Amid Global UncertaintySingapore, along with international experts, emphasizes the importance of upholding the right of transit passage in the Strait of Hormuz, based on international law, to ensure the free flow of goods and safeguard global trade. The ongoing situation highlights the need for nations to define their national interests and principles amid a volatile global environment.

Read more »

US military 'setting conditions' to clear mines from Strait of HormuzWASHINGTON - The US military said on Saturday (April 11) that it had started 'setting conditions' for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, with two US warships passing through the key waterway.In a post on X, the US Central Command said the USS Frank Peterson and USS Michael Murphy transited the Strait of Hormuz 'as part of a broader...

Read more »