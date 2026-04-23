Trump Orders US Navy to 'Shoot and Kill' Boats Laying Mines in Strait of Hormuz

President Trump has directed the US Navy to use lethal force against any vessel detected laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the US has 'total control' over the waterway. The Pentagon has disputed reports of a potential six-month closure of the Strait due to Iranian mining activities.

President Donald Trump issued a strong directive on Thursday, April 23rd, instructing the US Navy to employ lethal force against any vessel detected laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

This declaration, made via a social media post, included a stark warning: any such boat, regardless of size, would be targeted for destruction. Trump further asserted, without presenting supporting evidence, that the United States maintains complete dominion over the crucial waterway. He claimed that no maritime traffic is permitted to enter or exit the Strait without explicit authorization from the US Navy, describing the situation as 'sealed up tight' until Iran agrees to negotiate a deal.

This statement escalates tensions in a region already fraught with geopolitical instability. The timing of this announcement coincides with reports suggesting Iran may be actively deploying naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil supplies. The Washington Post reported that during a classified briefing to the House Armed Services Committee, officials estimated a potential six-month closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to Iranian mining activities.

The report detailed that Iran may have already placed over twenty mines, some utilizing advanced GPS-guided technology to evade detection. This technology presents a significant challenge to countermine operations, increasing the risk to commercial and naval vessels.

However, the Pentagon swiftly refuted the six-month closure estimate, labeling it 'an impossibility' and 'completely unacceptable.

' Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell clarified that much of the information presented in the Post report was inaccurate, stemming from a 'classified, closed briefing. ' While acknowledging the briefing took place, Parnell emphasized the Secretary of Defense's strong opposition to any scenario involving a prolonged disruption of the Strait of Hormuz. The discrepancy between the initial report and the Pentagon's response highlights the sensitivity surrounding this issue and the potential for miscommunication or deliberate downplaying of the threat.

The situation remains fluid, with ongoing assessments of Iranian naval activities and the potential impact on global energy markets. The US Navy's posture in the region has been heightened, with increased surveillance and readiness to respond to any perceived threats. The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

It is one of the world’s most strategically important oil chokepoints, with approximately 20% of global oil consumption passing through it daily. Any disruption to traffic through the Strait would have significant consequences for the global economy, potentially leading to a surge in oil prices and widespread economic instability. Iran has previously threatened to close the Strait in response to sanctions or military action against it.

The current situation raises concerns about a potential escalation of conflict in the region, particularly given the existing tensions between the United States and Iran. The lack of concrete evidence supporting Trump’s claims of ‘total control’ over the Strait adds to the uncertainty and raises questions about the basis for his aggressive rhetoric.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, urging restraint and calling for a diplomatic solution to de-escalate tensions and ensure the continued free flow of commerce through this vital waterway. The deployment of GPS-guided mines, if confirmed, represents a significant escalation in Iran’s capabilities and poses a serious threat to maritime security. The US Navy’s response will be crucial in deterring further Iranian actions and maintaining stability in the region.

The situation demands careful consideration and a measured response to avoid unintended consequences





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