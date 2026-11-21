President Trump said US companies building AI data centres overseas would face a tremendous tax, as voter backlash against data centres grows and tech giants pledge more community benefits.

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a tremendous tax on US companies that build artificial intelligence data centres abroad. He said the move aims to keep AI infrastructure in the United States.

Trump made the remarks at the White House shortly after returning from Asia. He said the US was ahead of China in developing super intelligence. But he warned the country could fall behind if political backlash slows data centre development. We are not going to allow companies to build data centres in other countries, Trump told reporters.

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Trump Tax Threat for Overseas Data Centers

If they do that, they can. But we are going to put a tremendous tax on them. He did not provide details and said he had not yet told his own officials about the plan. It was not immediately clear how the proposal would be enforced.

Trump also contrasted his push to keep AI infrastructure in the US with foreign production of advanced computer chips, which he called very destructive to our country. Trump urged Americans to welcome data centre construction in their communities and to extract concessions from developers. You ought to take advantage of the data centres, he said. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but do not shut them off.

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He suggested concerns could be addressed through community negotiations. Tax breaks, reduced utility bills, money for teachers, and direct payments to local residents could all be part of the talks. Make the deal, Trump said. They have plenty of money.

Public Opposition to Data Center Expansion

Take it. We want them to build it here. The statements highlight a divide between Trump, who sees AI data centre expansion as critical to winning the AI race, and an American public that is deeply sceptical of their benefits. About three-quarters of US voters in this year's election said they opposed construction of a new data centre in their community, according to The AP Voter Poll.

In a summer survey, about 6 in 10 Americans said they supported limiting the number of new data centres that can be built. That included most Democrats and Republicans, according to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

The same survey found that a majority of Americans are extremely or very concerned about the impact of data centres on electricity prices or the water supply in their communities. The midterm elections, less than three weeks before Trump's remarks, saw voter concerns about data centres contribute to a Republican wipe-out. Democrats won large majorities in both houses of Congress.

A tougher regulatory environment for AI giants and data centre developers is expected to follow, even if Trump, perhaps the industry's biggest champion, stalls any federal crackdown. The AI data centres powering the boom have become politically toxic. The tech industry says it has gotten the message.

With host communities across the US turning against the gargantuan data centres, America's technology giants are promising to take fewer taxpayer handouts, keep fewer secrets, or shower more money onto communities willing to allow the server warehouses. Officials with Google and Meta said in interviews with The Associated Press they are trying to address mistrust by being more transparent with communities where they would like to build.

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Tech Giants Address Community Concerns

Companies are also making pledges to reduce their impact on the environment and offering assurances that data centres will boost local property values. They maintain that AI is a positive force for the American economy, despite its sceptics. Many tech giants already have global footprints. Google has data centres in Asia and Europe.

Trump's threat to penalize companies that build data centres overseas reflects his view that the buildout is a boon for the US economy. Most economists agree, but with caveats. The largest high-tech firms are projected to spend as much as $1.8 trillion, or S$2.3 trillion, next year developing AI, mostly on data centres, according to economists at UBS. The buildup has also boosted wages for some construction workers, particularly skilled contractors such as electricians, who are in short supply.

At the same time, most goods that power data centres, particularly semiconductors but also materials such as copper, are imported. That offsets much of the economic gain. On Thursday, the Republican-led Senate approved bipartisan legislation to speed up permitting reviews for power plants, transmission lines, and other energy infrastructure. Lawmakers seek to increase the nation's energy supplies to meet surging demand and lower electricity prices.

Senate Legislation Boosts Energy Infrastructure

The legislation's sweeping changes would shorten the timeline to start big energy projects and make sure data centres pay for the energy they use and upgrades to the larger transmission network. Trump praised the Senate bill, which now goes to the House. It is going to cause tremendous amounts of new building, he said. On Nov 16, the Trump administration issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced US computing chips and servers.

That marked the latest step to limit China's abilities to use US chips to train its best artificial intelligence models. The development of artificial intelligence is an important growth factor for data centres, but cloud computing services remain the dominant use of data centres in the US, industry officials say. Trump's proposal to tax companies building AI data centres abroad remains without details or clear enforcement.

It underscores the political and economic tensions around the rapid buildout of AI infrastructure at home and abroad.