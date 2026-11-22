President-elect Trump vows to cap credit card rates at 10 percent alongside Democrats, aiming to save Americans billions amidst record consumer debt levels.

President Donald Trump stated on Saturday, November 21, that he intends to collaborate with the incoming Democratic Congress to implement a cap on credit card interest rates. This commitment marks a direct effort to fulfill a campaign promise he originally advocated for during the 2024 election cycle but was unable to enact due to significant opposition from financial industry lobbyists and a lack of support from his own Republican colleagues in the previous Congress.

Proposed 10 Percent Interest Rate Limit

Trump outlined his specific proposal during an interview with Fox News Channel's program Saturday in America, asserting that he would take immediate action to regulate the charges levied by major credit card issuers. The core mechanism of this proposed legislation involves capping the annual percentage rates that banks and financial institutions can charge consumers, with the standard threshold set at 10 percent. This figure represents a drastic reduction from the current market reality, as the median credit card interest rate stood at approximately 22.2 percent according to an August survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve.

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Industry Opposition and Economic Impact

The banking sector and credit card companies have historically mounted aggressive campaigns against such regulatory measures, arguing that interest rate caps would lead to severe negative consequences for vulnerable consumers. Critics within the financial industry contend that imposing a 10 percent ceiling would force lenders to revoke credit cards from individuals with lower credit scores or limited income, thereby excluding the poor and less creditworthy customers from the formal credit system. Furthermore, banks warn that they would be compelled to substantially cut back on rewards programs and other perks that customers currently earn through spending activities, effectively reducing the value proposition of holding a credit card.

Key Political Stakeholders and Bipartisan Support

Despite previous Republican inaction under a GOP-controlled Congress, the political landscape has shifted to enable potential legislative success, with key Democratic leaders already championing the cause. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is poised to become the next chair of the Senate Banking Committee, has explicitly endorsed the measure, stating in response to Trump's comments that it is time to cap interest rates to save Americans money. Representative Maxine Waters of California, a powerful member of the House Financial Services Committee, has also publicly backed similar initiatives, demonstrating strong alignment among progressive Democrats on this consumer protection issue.

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On the Republican side, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has emerged as a consistent advocate for the proposal, having introduced legislation to cap credit card interest fees as recently as this year. Hawley echoed Trump's sentiments on social media platform X, declaring that the President was correct and urging colleagues to pass his specific bill to impose the fee caps. This bipartisan alignment suggests that the primary political barrier to enacting the cap has been removed, creating a viable pathway for legislative action in the incoming congressional session.

Financial Data and Consumer Debt Context

The push for interest rate caps is driven by alarming statistics regarding American consumer debt and the financial burden placed on households across the United States. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, approximately 195 million people in the U.S. held credit cards in 2024, and these accounts were assessed a total of US$160 billion in interest charges. This data underscores the scale of the problem that proponents argue the 10 percent cap is designed to address.

Furthermore, the total outstanding credit card debt among Americans has reached unprecedented levels, totaling approximately US$1.23 trillion as of the third quarter of last year, based on figures from the New York Federal Reserve. Economists and researchers who have analyzed the potential impact of Trump's campaign pledge suggest that implementing the cap could result in Americans saving roughly US$100 billion in interest payments annually. While the credit card industry would undoubtedly suffer a significant reduction in revenue, studies indicate that lenders would remain profitable despite the regulatory changes, even if they must scale back rewards and other consumer incentives.