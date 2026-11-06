Trump Promotes Stephen Miller to White House Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff following Republican midterm losses, cementing the hardline immigration architect's influence.

US President Donald Trump on Friday, November 6, promoted Stephen Miller to the position of White House Chief of Staff. This major appointment occurs shortly after Republicans lost control of Congress during this week's midterm elections. Miller, aged 41, previously served as the deputy chief of staff and remains a central figure in shaping the administration's domestic agenda.

Miller's Conservative Evolution and Career Path

Stephen Miller was raised in the politically liberal environment of Santa Monica, California. He initially developed a reputation as a combative conservative while writing for Duke University's student newspaper. During his time as a congressional aide in the 2010s, Miller became an early advocate for strict immigration restrictions. This stance was considered unconventional and not mainstream within the Republican Party at that specific time.

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Miller joined the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump, eventually serving as an adviser and speechwriter during the first term from 2017 to 2021. After Trump lost the 2020 election, Miller established the conservative advocacy group America First Legal. This organization has filed complaints accusing major corporations like Nike of discriminating against white people. His wife, Katie Miller, is a conservative podcaster and former communications aide in the first Trump administration.

Hardline Immigration Enforcement Strategies

Miller is best known for driving the aggressive immigration crackdown during Trump's second term. He established a specific operational target of 3,000 arrests per day for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This volume is far above the levels observed under previous administrations. He directed the agency to target any individual in the country illegally, regardless of whether they had a criminal record.

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Under Miller's guidance, locations like Home Depot became focal points for ICE arrests after he stated the agency should target stores where day laborers gather. The enforcement approach has drawn significant criticism and legal scrutiny. Miller later suggested that agents involved in controversial shootings may not have been following protocol.

Birthright Citizenship and Legal Battles

Beyond immediate enforcement, Miller has been a vocal advocate for ending birthright citizenship. He denounced the Supreme Court's ruling that rejected the proposal as one of the most destructive and outrageous decisions in the court's history. Following that ruling, Miller announced a ban on birth tourism to prevent people from coming to the United States to deliver babies.

His rhetoric regarding individual cases has also sparked intense debate. Hours after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot US citizen Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January, Miller called him a domestic terrorist and would-be assassin on social media. Reuters-verified video showed Pretti holding a cell phone rather than a gun. Miller eventually acknowledged the agents involved may not have been following standard procedures.

Broader Policy Influences and Future Actions

Miller serves as one of a small group of White House staffers who approve all executive orders. He has been a prominent voice countering diversity initiatives and targeting transgender rights. Miller also echoed Trump's rhetoric on the war with Iran, claiming US and Israeli strikes wiped out Tehran's leadership class and military capacity in the early weeks of the conflict. He later touted a ceasefire and noted on Fox News in July that some Iranian officials are desperate to strike a peace deal.

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He has supported military actions against suspected drug smugglers, stating in October 2025 that they are terrorists who will be killed. Miller also pushed to expand a probe in Puerto Rico regarding discredited theories about hacked voting machines after officials found no evidence. With White House budget director Russell Vought, Miller has worked for months on executive actions that Trump can implement without Congressional approval. These measures were developed ahead of the midterm elections to maintain policy momentum.