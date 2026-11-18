US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set for bilateral talks at the APEC summit in China, amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. This anticipated meeting follows a brief, non-substantive interaction between the two leaders on Wednesday, as reported by the Russian news agency Interfax.

Bilateral Meeting Details at APEC Summit

Trump's envoys have significantly intensified diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. These high-level discussions are also set to involve European leaders who are focused on planning post-war security guarantees and economic recovery strategies for the region.

Also read Xi, Trump, and Putin to Hold Groundbreaking Trilateral Meeting at APEC Summit in Shenzhen

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two nations would not hold full-scale bilateral negotiations at their scheduled talks on Thursday. The Kremlin official clarified that while a meeting would occur, it would not constitute comprehensive negotiations between the two heads of state.

On Wednesday in Shenzhen, the two leaders were seen sharing a brief handshake and exchanging a few words during a photo opportunity. They were positioned either side of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is hosting the summit, along with his wife. Despite the visual proximity, Interfax reported that no substantive conversation took place during this initial encounter.

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Stakeholder Positions on Post-War Security

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the Putin-Trump meeting would take place after the APEC plenary session. Several members of both the Russian and US delegations are expected to attend the discussions, indicating a structured diplomatic engagement rather than a casual exchange.

The involvement of European leaders in these broader discussions highlights the international scope of the diplomatic push. The focus is on establishing concrete plans for European security and economic stability in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement in Ukraine.

What Comes Next for Diplomatic Talks

The upcoming sessions in Shenzhen represent a critical juncture for US-Russia relations amidst the ongoing conflict. The presence of multiple delegation members suggests that detailed policy discussions will take place behind closed doors following the public events.

Observers are closely watching the outcomes of these meetings to see if they will yield any tangible progress toward ending the war. The diplomatic efforts led by Trump's envoys are seen as a potential pathway to de-escalating tensions and establishing a framework for future negotiations.

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Context of US Russia Relations in Asia

This meeting occurs within the broader context of the APEC summit, where leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region are gathered. The choice of Shenzhen as the venue underscores China's role as a key diplomatic hub and the strategic importance of the region in global politics.

As the summit progresses, the world will be watching to see if the interactions between Trump and Putin lead to any significant shifts in the geopolitical landscape. The success of these diplomatic efforts could have far-reaching implications for global security and economic stability in the coming years.