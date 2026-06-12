Trump Raises Hopes for Iran Deal as Weekend of Major Events Approaches

President Donald Trump anticipates a potential agreement with Iran to end the three-month war, while also preparing for the World Cup return, his 80th birthday celebration at a UFC event, and the G7 summit. Despite previous unsuccessful claims, Trump expresses confidence after threatening escalation. Mediators are active but no final deal has been reached.

President Donald Trump is setting high expectations for a potential breakthrough in US-Iran relations this weekend, as he anticipates a deal to end the three-month war that has been unpopular among Americans and disruptive to global oil markets.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump expressed confidence that an agreement could be finalized within days, following intense US threats to escalate military action and seize control of Iran's oil infrastructure. The announcement comes amid a series of major events for the president, including the return of the World Cup to the US for the first time in 32 years, his 80th birthday celebration during a UFC fight night at the White House, and his subsequent departure for the G7 summit in the French Alps.

Trump has long sought a diplomatic victory to bolster his legacy, and this weekend's confluence of high-profile appearances provides a platform for such a triumph. However, previous claims of impending deals have failed to materialize, raising skepticism among analysts and observers. The proposed agreement, which Trump described as 'very strong' yet 'a little conceptual,' aims to ensure that Iran is permanently blocked from developing nuclear weapons.

The president asserted that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who is believed to have been wounded in the early days of the war, is ready to sign off. Yet, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry stated on state television that mediators from Pakistan, Turkey, and Qatar are still active and that nothing has been finalized. Trump's remarks followed a week of back-and-forth strikes that rendered a temporary ceasefire from early April all but meaningless.

The president's threats to intensify bombings and capture Iran's Kharg Island oil facility seemed aimed at demonstrating toughness to his political base, but he later backed away, questioning whether Americans had the 'stomach' for putting troops in harm's way. Ali Vaez, Iran director at the International Crisis Group, noted that Trump's real challenge is finding an exit ramp that also allows for a victory lap, noting that these objectives are not necessarily compatible.

Iran's recent direct attack on Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon has further complicated the situation, signaling that Israel can no longer act without consequences and raising the stakes for US commitments to safeguard its ally. Despite Trump's boasts of winning the war through the degradation of Iran's navy and air force, Iran continues to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, choking a waterway that carried about 20 percent of the world's oil supply before the conflict.

Tehran has also not agreed to resume negotiations on its nuclear program, which was the stated reason for launching the war alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As the weekend approaches, all eyes are on whether Trump can translate his optimism into a concrete agreement or whether this will be another instance of heightened expectations falling short. The outcome will have significant implications for US foreign policy, global oil prices, and the stability of the Middle East





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