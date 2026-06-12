Trump Rejects Iran's Version of Proposed Deal, Urges 'Honourable' Negotiations

President Trump disputes Iran's account of a draft agreement to end the war, insisting the US made no major concessions while demanding Tehran accept terms to dismantle its nuclear program and open the Strait of Hormuz.

United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday, June 12, that Iran 's description of a proposed US- Iran deal to end the war does not reflect the agreed terms.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the Iranian account "bears no relation to the truth" and labeled Iranians as "very dishonourable people to deal with," urging them to "get their act together, and FAST!

" He denied that the US made major concessions. According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, the deal would have the US release part of Iran's frozen assets immediately after signing, with the rest freed gradually during further talks.

However, a White House official stated that Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program, destroy nuclear material, open the Strait of Hormuz, and would not receive any frozen funds until it meets its commitments under a "performance-based deal.

" Sources told Reuters that the final text is not ready, with a key unresolved issue being language on ceasing hostilities in Lebanon, where Iran demands Israel end its campaign against Hezbollah. A Western source suggested a memorandum could be signed as soon as Sunday by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, possibly in Geneva.

The deal follows a week of heightened conflict in the Gulf, including direct fire between Iran and Israel and US strikes on Iran that provoked retaliatory attacks on US bases. Trump claimed on Thursday that "We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," though his previous declarations of an imminent deal had not materialized. His initial war aims included destroying Iran's nuclear program, its ability to strike neighbours, and facilitating regime change-objectives not achieved.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz could restore Gulf commerce and ease global energy disruptions. Trump said the strait would open upon signing, possibly over the weekend in Europe, with Vance attending. He also claimed to understand that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei approved the deal. Tension persists around the strait; US forces shot down two Iranian attack drones after Tehran targeted commercial ships, and Iran's military stopped a tanker from transiting, with explosions reported.

Domestically, the war has hurt Trump's approval ratings due to high gasoline prices, and Republicans fear it could cost them Congress in the midterms. Israel, which began the war with the US but was excluded from negotiations, stated it is not a party to any memorandum with Iran





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