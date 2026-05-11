Trump Rejects Iranian Counter-Proposal as Middle East Conflict Hits Deadlock

US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran's response to a peace proposal, leaving the regional conflict unresolved over nuclear capabilities and naval blockades.

The diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the volatile conflict in the Middle East have reached a significant impasse after President Donald Trump flatly rejected a counter-proposal submitted by the Iran ian government.

This stalemate follows a series of complex negotiations aimed at halting regional hostilities and establishing a new framework for security and nuclear transparency. While the original United States proposal was reportedly a concise one-page memorandum of understanding designed to cease immediate fighting and initiate formal discussions on the Iranian nuclear program, the response from Tehran fell far short of Washington's expectations.

This failure to find common ground suggests that the road to peace remains fraught with deep-seated mistrust and conflicting strategic objectives between the two adversarial powers. Central to the dispute is the fate of Iran's nuclear capabilities and the management of highly enriched uranium.

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Iran expressed a willingness to engage in negotiations over a thirty-day window and offered to dilute a portion of its enriched uranium while transferring the remainder to a third-party nation. However, a primary point of contention remains the duration of the suspension of uranium enrichment. While the United States demanded a commitment spanning twenty years, Tehran proposed a significantly shorter timeframe.

Furthermore, Iran steadfastly refused to dismantle its nuclear facilities. This is particularly contentious given that the United States and Israel conducted a series of airstrikes against Iranian nuclear sites during a twelve-day war last June. Although President Trump has asserted that those strikes effectively obliterated the nuclear program, both the US and Israel maintain that Iran still possesses dangerous quantities of enriched uranium that must be removed from the country to prevent the manufacture of a nuclear weapon.

Beyond the nuclear deadlock, the conflict has expanded into a critical naval and economic confrontation. Iran's response to the peace proposal called for an immediate cessation of war across the broader region, specifically highlighting the need for an end to fighting in Lebanon. More critically, Tehran demanded a halt to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, which was initiated by Washington on April 13 as a means of choking off oil exports and exerting maximum economic pressure.

Iran also insisted on the release of its foreign assets that have been frozen under long-standing US sanctions. In an attempt to find a middle ground, Iran proposed a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. This route is vital to global energy security, as approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows through the strait.

Iran has previously attempted to implement a toll system for ships crossing the waterway, a move that further complicates the maritime security landscape. Despite these proposals, the disconnect between the two nations remains stark. The Tasnim news agency, representing an Iranian perspective, has disputed several claims regarding the nuclear program, suggesting that reports of highly enriched uranium are not reflective of reality.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government continues to emphasize its right to manage the Strait of Hormuz while demanding the lifting of oil sanctions and the return of assets within a thirty-day period. With President Trump rejecting the terms offered by Tehran, the regional stability remains precarious.

The lack of a mutual agreement on the naval blockade and the nuclear timeline indicates that both sides are currently unwilling to make the concessions necessary to break the deadlock, leaving the Middle East in a state of high tension and uncertainty





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