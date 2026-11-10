Nvidia Board Investigates Whether CEO Jensen Huang Was Target of Foreign Intelligence

Nvidia's board is investigating whether CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, following a New York Times report on his ties to a Chinese businesswoman. The scrutiny comes as Huang remains a close ally of President Trump.

Nvidia's board has launched an investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the company said on Monday (Nov 9).

The probe follows a New York Times report that Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials believe passed information to the Chinese government. Nvidia shares hit a seven-month low on Monday. Huang is one of President Donald Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley, and the relationship between the two dates to at least 2025.

Also read Trump Says FBI Probing Nvidia CEO Huang Over Alleged Chinese Spy Ties, Board Opens Investigation

Nvidia Export Controls And China Ties

Over the past two years, Huang has repeatedly voiced support for the administration's agenda and become a regular presence in Washington as Nvidia sought to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market. Advanced chips are the backbone of the US AI boom, and government officials have previously tried to restrict China's access to them through export controls to stifle its AI capabilities.

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The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed on Huang's relationship with the woman and that she was giving information to the Chinese government, and chose not to act on the information. Trump told reporters on Sunday night he had not spoken to Huang about the allegations, calling Huang an honourable guy. I hope everything's fine, he said about Huang. He's done such an incredible job.

The White House press office on Monday declined to comment further on Trump's relationship with Huang. Nvidia's communications team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on their relationship. Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, called for an investigation in a post on X. I'm pushing to investigate Jensen Huang and Nvidia to determine whether our national security was compromised, Coons said.

We need answers about the relationship between AI billionaires and the Trump administration, who's making these decisions, and who's really got their hand on the wheel. Huang has a direct line to the president. A Reuters reporter saw Huang's full name pop up on Trump's phone in December 2025. Huang flew with Trump to China on Air Force One in May, the first visit by a US president to China in nearly a decade.

Huang And Trump Administration Relations

Huang attended a high-profile state dinner in September for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. The company committed US$25 million (S$31.9 million) for Trump's planned White House ballroom, according to media reports. Huang's relationship with Trump has coincided with several favourable policy developments for the company. In April 2025, the administration backed off plans to restrict exports of certain Nvidia AI chips to China after Huang attended a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

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In December 2025, Trump said the US would allow Nvidia to export its H200 processors, its second-best AI chips, to China and collect a 25 per cent fee on such sales. Trump has lavished Huang with praise, awarding him the nation's highest honour for scientific achievement in October. The same day Trump gave Huang the award, the president disclosed buying up to US$1.6 million and selling up to US$1 million in Nvidia stock during the summer.

White House Financial Disclosures

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Reuters at the time that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio.