Trump's China Leverage in Question Ahead of Xi Jinping APEC Meeting

President Donald Trump meets President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen amid political setbacks and spy allegations. Analysis of how midterms and the Nvidia controversy impact US-China trade negotiations and diplomatic leverage.

President Donald Trump is preparing for a critical diplomatic encounter with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. This third meeting of the year occurs against a backdrop of domestic political turbulence in the United States and unresolved commercial disputes that define the relationship between the two global economic powers.

Domestic Setbacks Weaken Negotiating Posture

The political landscape for Donald Trump has shifted significantly following the midterm elections on November 3, which resulted in Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress. This legislative change removes the ability of Donald Trump to manage foreign policy toward China as an executive prerogative without increased scrutiny. Analysts suggest that this shift in power dynamics could complicate any agreements reached, as new oversight mechanisms may challenge previous deals.

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Additionally, the relationship is strained by unresolved issues including a fragile trade truce scheduled to expire on January 10. Disputes over agricultural purchases, tariff implementations, and technology restrictions remain active points of contention. These factors collectively raise questions about whether Donald Trump possesses the same negotiating strength in Shenzhen as he did during previous interactions with Xi Jinping.

Nvidia Spy Allegations Add Diplomatic Complexity

A major complication involves allegations concerning Jensen Huang, the chief executive officer of Nvidia, and his relationship with Alice Huang, who is suspected of acting as a Chinese spy. Jensen Huang is set to provide confidential testimony to three House committees on November 18, just before the APEC summit begins. The US chipmaker is the primary global provider of advanced artificial intelligence hardware, making its market access a central issue in tech diplomacy.

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Reports indicate that Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Donald Trump on these intelligence concerns during a trip to China in May. Donald Trump has stated that he was unaware of the allegations at that time. The situation is further complicated by recent policies allowing Nvidia to sell specific AI chips to approved Chinese customers, with a portion of the revenue directed to the US government.

Expert Views on Diplomatic Leverage and Impact

Political analysts offer differing perspectives on how these domestic issues affect international negotiations. Dexter Tiff Roberts, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, questions when Donald Trump became aware of the situation, suggesting that prior knowledge could intensify the sensitivity of the trade arrangements involving Nvidia. He argues that the combination of electoral defeat and security allegations may erode trust in the administration's negotiating position.

Conversely, Drew Thompson from the RSIS in Singapore contends that Congress has limited power to restrict how a president conducts foreign negotiations. He notes that while legislative bodies can launch investigations, they cannot directly constrain diplomatic engagements. Lim Tai Wei from Soka University adds that the White House retains significant flexibility in foreign affairs, with incoming Democratic majorities likely focusing on domestic priorities ahead of the 2028 election.

Beijing's Reaction and Future Implications

Chinese officials have largely dismissed the spy allegations surrounding Jensen Huang as groundless, treating the matter as an internal American issue. Xu Qinduo, a fellow at the Pangoal Institution, explains that Beijing prefers to characterize the controversy as a domestic political problem rather than a bilateral diplomatic crisis. This stance aims to minimize the impact on the upcoming high-level talks in Shenzhen.

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The outcome of these discussions will likely hinge on whether Donald Trump can navigate the new congressional landscape while maintaining firm positions on technology exports and tariffs. The meeting serves as a key test of resilience for both leaders as they address persistent economic and security challenges. Observers will be watching closely to see if the political pressures in Washington alter the trajectory of US-China relations in the coming months.