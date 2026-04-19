Trump's Dyslexia Remarks Spark Outrage and Concern, Undermining Progress in Combating Stigma

President Donald Trump's recent comments belittling Governor Gavin Newsom for his dyslexia have ignited widespread anger and dismay, particularly among individuals with learning differences. Critics and supporters alike are denouncing the remarks, which are seen as undermining years of progress in destigmatizing dyslexia and questioning the intelligence of millions. The incident highlights the personal impact of public rhetoric on those who have navigated similar challenges and raises concerns about the broader societal implications for young people with learning differences. Despite bipartisan support for dyslexia awareness in Congress, Trump's comments have faced little pushback from within his own party.

Lauryn Muller, an 18-year-old from Coral Springs, Florida, experienced a profound emotional response when she encountered a social media clip of President Donald Trump disparaging California Governor Gavin Newsom for his dyslexia. The incident brought back vivid memories of Muller's own childhood challenges with reading and the lingering feelings of inadequacy that accompanied them.

Trump's remarks, which included labeling Newsom as 'stupid,' 'low IQ,' 'mentally disabled,' and unfit for the presidency, were recognized by Muller as part of a political rivalry between Trump, a Republican, and Newsom, a Democrat anticipated to vie for the presidency in 2028. However, Trump's words resonated on a deeply personal level for Muller, an incoming student at Auburn University whose dyslexia was diagnosed in childhood. She expressed, We've had to overcome so many deficits, and for someone to, on a national stage, say, yeah, they will never be like us - that definitely came as an emotional sting to me. This incident adds to a pattern of Trump's behavior, characterized by his history of denigrating the intelligence of political opponents and mocking individuals with disabilities. Crucially, this instance targeted tens of millions of people, questioning their capabilities and potentially undoing years of progress in combating the stigma associated with dyslexia. Among individuals with dyslexia, Trump's comments elicited a spectrum of emotions ranging from anguish and anger to dismay, transcending political affiliations and drawing criticism from both his supporters and detractors. Marilyn Muller, Lauryn's mother, a literacy advocate who voted for Trump on three occasions and continues to support his political stances, was nevertheless deeply hurt by his association of dyslexia with low intelligence, a misguided notion she has actively worked to debunk. She stated, It works against everything I do on a daily basis. It was probably one of the more ignorant comments I have ever heard come from his mouth. These remarks stand in stark contrast to extensive research demonstrating no correlation between dyslexia and IQ. Furthermore, they contradict statements Trump made during his first presidential term, where he acknowledged and praised the significant contributions of individuals with dyslexia, highlighting their presence among top executives and innovators. Dyslexia, often misunderstood, affects the neurological connection between the brain and written language, presenting challenges in reading. It typically manifests in childhood during the learning of reading and writing skills and is estimated to impact up to 20 percent of the global population. Neuroscientist John Gabrieli of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology explained, All of a sudden, you're not doing so well in school and then people will tell you, oh, you're not trying, you're not smart or whatever, and none of that's accurate. You just have this difference in that bridge from language to print. Governor Newsom has openly discussed his dyslexia for years, including its portrayal in a 2021 children's book and a recent memoir. During his book tour, he shared his strategy of memorizing speeches due to his reading difficulties, describing the experience as both a struggle and a catalyst for developing alternative skills. Trump seized upon some of Newsom's personal reflections, stating during a March Cabinet meeting, He can't read a speech, he can't do almost anything. He's actually a very stupid person. Despite acknowledging the controversial nature of his statements, Trump repeated them multiple times. Newsom's office declined to comment directly, instead referring to the governor's social media posts. Newsom articulated in a post, Learning differences don't define your limits, they shape your strengths. And no one, not even the President of the United States, gets to decide your worth. In Utah, Lia Beatty, 27, a neurobiology lab director with dyslexia, expressed that while she has grown accustomed to Trump's brash demeanor, she perceives significant harm in his recent pronouncements. Beatty emphasized that presidential statements carry weight, particularly with young people who might internalize such comments and feel diminished. She noted, The harm isn't necessarily in the headline. It's what happens quietly. It's the student in the classroom who stops raising their hand, the college applicant who hides how they learn, the employee who doesn't pursue a promotion that they're more than qualified for. Beatty, who had kept her acceptance into a doctoral neuroscience program at Dartmouth College private until seeing Trump's remarks circulate, publicly announced her achievement in a social media post aimed at countering his narrative. She stated, I think it's important to acknowledge that, yeah, the rooms - they weren't made for us, but we're still getting in them. On Capitol Hill, there is a longstanding tradition of bipartisan support for individuals with dyslexia, evidenced by a dedicated House caucus with champions from both major parties. However, Trump's recent comments have met with minimal Republican opposition. This situation underscores a persistent challenge in societal perception and the impact of public figures' language on marginalized communities and the ongoing fight against stigma





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