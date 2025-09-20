Trump's Influence: How Political Pressure is Reshaping US Media Landscape

This article examines how former President Donald Trump's political influence is reshaping the US media landscape, including actions by the FCC, shifts in content moderation, and the influence of Trump supporters and business leaders.

The unfolding situation, marked by the Federal Communications Commission's actions, demonstrates the considerable influence President Donald Trump wields over media, entertainment, and digital platforms. This influence is exerted through political pressure, aiming to stifle criticism and penalize institutions perceived as biased against him.

Recent events, including remarks related to the accused killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, have sent ripples throughout the US media and entertainment industries, intensifying concerns about free speech. The Trump-appointed FCC chair, Brendan Carr, has threatened to revoke broadcast licenses from stations carrying what he deemed as objectionable content. Major media and technology companies are now increasingly influenced by Trump supporters or business leaders who aligned with him during his presidency, contributing financially or through other forms of support. The potential sale of TikTok's US operations to a consortium including Oracle, led by billionaire GOP donor Larry Ellison, highlights this trend. The Trump administration agreed to a framework with China that would allow TikTok's US assets to continue operating. Furthermore, prominent media outlets such as CBS, Meta Platforms, and the editorial pages of the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times have undertaken editorial or operational adjustments following Trump's re-election. These changes appear to lay the groundwork for less critical coverage of the president. Victor Pickard, professor of media policy and political economy at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg School of Communication, observed a shift towards the right in major US media, predicting a continuation of this trend due to a lack of opposing forces.\Recent instances of media responses to pressure further underscore the situation. Walt Disney, the parent company of ABC, has taken action twice since Trump's re-election in reaction to on-air comments. In December, ABC News agreed to pay $15 million to Trump's presidential library to settle a lawsuit related to remarks made by anchor George Stephanopoulos concerning sex abuse allegations. Steve Kroft, a former “60 Minutes” correspondent, noted the fear among media professionals, particularly concerning the administration's retaliatory approach toward its perceived enemies. Jimmy Kimmel is just the latest TV host to face scrutiny, and White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated that while Kimmel is free to make jokes, private companies are not obliged to lose money on unpopular shows. This pressure comes amidst a broader conservative push to reduce content moderation on digital platforms, which they view as biased. Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in 2022, coupled with the restoration of accounts and the dismantling of its Trust and Safety team, reflects this shift. Content on the platform has subsequently become more right-leaning, according to research. Meta Platforms has also scaled back its third-party fact-checking program in the United States, and made appointments to its board that appear friendly to the former president. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has emphasized the importance of free expression as he oversaw these policy changes.\Beyond broadcast licenses, the FCC's involvement extends to media mergers, impacting local broadcasters. David Ellison, son of longtime Trump supporter Larry Ellison, played a role in securing regulatory approval for Skydance Media's purchase of Paramount, contingent upon CBS reflecting a broader range of American ideological perspectives. Paramount previously paid $16 million to settle a 2024 lawsuit filed by Trump related to a “60 Minutes” interview. Further indicating the ongoing changes, Paramount appointed Kenneth R Weinstein, a former president of the conservative Hudson Institute, as its new ombudsman. Moreover, Paramount is reportedly in talks to acquire The Free Press and potentially bring founder Bari Weiss into a leadership role at CBS News. These moves highlight a concerted effort to reshape media landscapes, influencing content and perspectives in ways that align with the interests of powerful individuals and political factions





