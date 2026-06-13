Trump's Name Removed From Iconic Kennedy Center Building in Washington

US District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered Trump's name taken off the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts by Friday, following a ruling that the building had been illegally renamed after him.

Workers erect scaffolding in front of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts sign in Washington, Friday, Jun 12, 2026. Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper, in a ruling last month, ordered Trump's name taken off the iconic building in the nation's capital by Friday. The board of trustees, which consists of Trump allies, and the Justice Department filed an appeal on Thursday asking Cooper to stay his ruling. In his May 29 ruling, Cooper said the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after Trump and only Congress has the right to change its name.

He gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump's name from the marble facade and any materials linked to the venue. Following the district court's ruling on Friday, the board and the Justice Department lodged a further appeal with a higher court seeking to halt the removal of Trump's name. That appeal is pending.

Workers began erecting scaffolding in the area of the building that bears Trump's name after the district court's ruling but as of 5.30pm Eastern Time (5.30am, Singapore time) it had not been taken down. Cooper also issued a temporary block on Trump's demand to close the Kennedy Center for two years of renovations, which was due to start in July.

A furious Trump reacted by saying he was giving up control of the venue, which he seized at the start of his second term last year by naming himself chairman. In December, the centre's governing board, which Trump stacked with loyalists, voted to rename the venue the 'Trump Kennedy Center' and the Republican president's name was added to the facade in large letters above that of Kennedy.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has taken repeated measures to put his name and image in official spaces - an abrupt break with American political tradition. The now-defunct US Institute of Peace was renamed after Trump, and his face stares down from huge banners outside the Department of Justice and Department of Agriculture.

The Trump administration is also seeking to have his image on a US$250 bill to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence from Britain





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