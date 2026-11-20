President Trump told Reuters an aide raised the cases of Youlin Chen and Min Zin with Chinese officials during his visit to China. Both men are designated by the US as wrongfully detained by Beijing.

US President Donald Trump told Reuters on Thursday that an aide raised with Chinese officials the cases of two Americans, Youlin Chen and Min Zin, during his visit to China.

Both men have been designated by the United States as wrongfully detained by Beijing. Trump spoke to Reuters by phone as he flew back to Washington from his summit in Shenzhen with his Chinese and Russian counterparts. He said the two men were among a few Americans being held by China. Chen is a Chinese-born seismologist with expertise in detecting North Korean nuclear tests.

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Wrongful Detention Designation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

He has been held by China since November 2024. Min Zin is a researcher on Myanmar who was arrested during a visit to southwest China in June. Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated both men as wrongfully detained, which makes obtaining their releases a US priority. China does not recognize the designation and says detention cases are handled in accordance with its laws.

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Republican lawmakers on Wednesday had urged Trump to press Xi to free the pair. But Trump told Reuters that an aide had raised their cases with the Chinese side. He did not say whether he personally raised them with Xi during the summit. We have gotten a lot of them out, a lot of countries, Trump said, referring to Americans released by other governments since he began his second term in January 2025.

You know I have got hundreds of them out from Belarus and various other places. Since Trump returned to office, foreign governments have freed 115 US citizens from detention abroad, according to US officials. Belarus has also freed hundreds of political prisoners, including at least 148 whose freedom was directly linked to negotiations with US envoy John Coale and the Trump administration. Another 250 prisoners were freed in a March pardon that occurred amid the same diplomatic effort.

Chen And Zin Cases Raise Concerns Among Advocates

Advocates had expected Trump, who raised the men's cases with Xi when the Chinese leader visited Washington in September, to do so again in Shenzhen. Trump also had urged Xi to release Chen when he visited Beijing in May. Chinese authorities charged Chen with espionage on May 1, 2025. His wife, Youfang Rong, has said that Chen has been interrogated more than 100 times about his research.

She expressed concern that he will be tried on concocted charges. Chen's work has been funded by the US government, is publicly available and has never been classified. I know President Trump has already asked President Xi twice about resolving Youlin's case and I am hopeful that the Chinese government will do this before President Trump hosts President Xi in Florida in December, Rong told Reuters on Thursday.

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Min Zin was arrested after traveling to Yunnan, China, on June 3 after being invited by the Chinese government to attend an academic conference, according to the State Department. The circumstances of his detention have raised concerns among advocates and US officials. The cases highlight ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the treatment of US citizens detained in China. The US designation of wrongful detention is a formal step that elevates the issue to a priority in bilateral relations.

Lawmakers Welcome News Of Diplomatic Discussions

Trump's comments came as he returned from a summit that included meetings with Chinese and Russian counterparts. The White House has not provided further details on the aide's discussions with Chinese officials. Republican lawmakers welcomed the news that the cases were raised but said they would continue to push for the men's release. China has repeatedly rejected US criticism of its legal system and detention practices.

The State Department has called for the immediate release of both Chen and Zin. Their families and supporters continue to urge the administration to secure their freedom.