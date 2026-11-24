President Donald Trump said China will agree to buy another 250 Boeing airplanes, following a May commitment for 200 jets. Boeing shares rose 4.6% as investors saw renewed access to China's aviation market.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he thinks China will agree to buy another 250 Boeing airplanes, just days after he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"I think they're going to do another 250, so I'm going to keep selling," Trump said on CNBC. The announcement is the latest twist in an ongoing sales campaign that has opened the world's second-largest aviation market to the US planemaker for the first time in nearly a decade. China in May agreed to buy 200 Boeing airplanes, far fewer than analysts had expected.

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China May Boost Boeing Order to 750 Planes

At the time, Trump said China could potentially boost its Boeing order to as many as 750 planes. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in May that the 200 airplane order commitment by China was only an initial tranche of a potentially far bigger deal. Ortberg later said in October that the 200 figure was not a firm order, and only an indication of interest from the Chinese.

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Ahead of the May summit, Boeing, Chinese and US officials were discussing a deal for as many as 500 jets. China's government was widely expected to agree to purchase as many as 500 aircraft at the May summit between Xi and Trump, but Beijing and its airlines have yet to release further details. Boeing did not immediately comment on Monday.

It was not immediately clear if the announcement on Nov 23 was indicative of a firm order, or which aircraft types were included in the tally. The provisional deal struck in May in tandem with Trump's summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing put Boeing back into competition for Chinese jetliner orders. The US planemaker had been effectively shut out since 2017, while European rival Airbus had continued to expand its market share in one of the world's biggest aviation markets.

Boeing Shares Rise as China Orders Grow

China is expected to order around 9,000 new jets by 2045, more than any other region. Boeing shares rose 4.6% to US$163 as of 11.46am New York time, headed for its biggest increase since early August. Investors saw signs of renewed access to China's huge aviation market after nearly a decade.

"I'm the king of selling Boeings, but you know, you've got to make them. If you take a look at Boeing's backlog, it's unbelievable," Trump said in the CNBC interview on Nov 23. Last week, Trump touted the sale of 20 of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jets. Boeing and GE Aerospace finalised a US$12 billion sale to Philippine Airlines for up to 20 Boeing 787 jetliners with GE Aerospace engines just ahead of his visit to Asia.

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Boeing, one of America's largest exporters by dollar value, has become a favourite tool for Trump to leverage US corporate power in return for diplomatic wins. The sales push also shows Trump using Boeing purchases for trade wins, despite US-China tensions. Trump's campaign to reset global trade has fuelled tensions between Washington and Beijing in recent years, including a tit-for-tat tariff spat that threatened to upend one of the most important trading relationships in the world.

US Uses Aviation Dependence as Trade Leverage

The tensions reflect a deeper strategic rivalry, driven by China's growing economic and technological prowess, which Washington sees as a direct challenge to its global hegemony. Last month, Reuters reported the Trump administration has been taking steps to turn China's dependence on US aviation suppliers into leverage for trade negotiations.

The Commerce Department slowed export licensing for airplane parts bound for China in recent weeks and has been limiting the number of parts licensed to be shipped to China's state-owned planemaker, COMAC, to keep the company from stockpiling, Reuters reported citing sources. In September, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said China was making good progress in finalizing those 200 orders announced in May.