US President Donald Trump said on Monday he might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during his trip to East Asia this week, an announcement that could reshape his swing through the Philippines and China.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China this week, an announcement that could dramatically reshape his trip to East Asia.

Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for the Philippines and China that any meeting with Kim would take place in China. Trump said the North Korean leader's presence was ultimately up to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said he would also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip. Xi was here a month ago, and we are also going to meet with President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un also, Trump said.

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So that will be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot. Trump added in reference to Kim: He may come. I don't know.

Global Impact of Potential Putin Xi Trump Meeting

That's up to President Xi. A planned meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi on the sidelines of this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in China would have a major impact on global affairs. Trump said he would discuss denuclearisation, Iran and Ukraine with Xi and Putin, as well as trade and the economy. But US officials and analysts have played down the possibility of a meaningful agreement emerging.

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Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying later on Monday that Putin could meet Kim if he comes to China. Senior US officials had previously said Trump had no immediate plans for another meeting with Kim. North Korea has said it sees no need for talks at this time and denounced hostile US policies.

Trump met the North Korean leader several times during his 2017-2021 first term in unprecedented direct diplomacy that failed to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons. Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in another meeting during his current term, but also previously previewed meetings with Kim that never took place, including during a trip to Asia last year.

Their last summit ended seven years ago without agreement when they failed to bridge differences over North Korea's nuclear weapons and sanctions relief. Since then, North Korea has significantly expanded its nuclear and missile capabilities while strengthening ties with Russia and China. Any willingness by Trump to make major concessions to Pyongyang risks creating friction with regional allies.

North Korea Nuclear Status And Troop Deployments

Trump has referred to North Korea as a nuclear power, a status allies in the region and the West have refused to recognise despite the dozens of nuclear warheads experts believe Pyongyang has built. North Korea has sent about 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates. Most are deployed in the Kursk region to help repel a Ukrainian incursion.

Victor Cha, head of the Korea program at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said Trump's comments made clear he had asked Xi to bring Kim to China for a meeting. One could see a huge diplomatic victory for Kim if he were to share a stage with the US, Russia, China, the three other nuclear powers in Asia, in addition to any bilateral with Trump, he said.

The common narrative is that China would not want to distract from their hosting APEC but I think Xi's global diplomacy offensive would probably be enhanced, in his mind, if he were bringing together all of the leaders for this extraordinary meeting, Cha said. Trump first met Kim in 2018 in Singapore, then in Hanoi in 2019, and later that year at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Panmunjom, South Korea.

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Those talks failed to reach an agreement on denuclearisation. Trump's interest in renewed engagement with Kim comes as North Korea has deepened its military partnership with Russia, including the troop deployment, and maintained its close ties with China. US officials and analysts have cautioned that a summit could produce little beyond symbolism, given North Korea's refusal to discuss giving up its nuclear arsenal. Any meeting would also require coordination with China, which is hosting the APEC summit.

Trump Asia Trip Schedule And Diplomatic Plans

Trump is scheduled to visit the Philippines and China during his trip. The White House has not confirmed any additional stops or meetings beyond those previously announced. Peskov's comments via Interfax suggested Russia would be open to a trilateral or separate encounter if Kim travels to China. The Kremlin has not confirmed any specific plans.

Trump's remarks came as he left the White House, and he did not take questions after his brief comments. He said the potential meeting with Kim would be part of a broader set of talks with Xi and Putin. Analysts said a Trump-Kim meeting in China would mark a significant diplomatic moment, but also noted that North Korea has shown little appetite for renewed dialogue. Pyongyang has continued missile tests and rejected US calls for denuclearisation.

Trump has argued that his personal diplomacy with Kim reduced tensions, even though North Korea's nuclear programme continued to advance. Regional allies, including South Korea and Japan, have expressed concern about any signs of US concessions. The APEC meeting in China is expected to focus on trade and economic cooperation, but Trump's comments have raised the possibility of a major geopolitical alignment. US officials have played down the prospect of a breakthrough.

Denuclearisation Talks And North Korea Response

Trump said he would discuss denuclearisation, Iran and Ukraine with Xi and Putin, as well as trade and the economy. He did not provide further details on the agenda. North Korea has not responded publicly to Trump's latest remarks. State media have previously said talks are not needed while the US maintains hostile policies.

Trump's trip to Asia this week will include stops in the Philippines and China. The potential meeting with Kim, if it happens, would be in China, according to Trump.