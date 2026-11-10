Trump says Nvidia CEO Huang told him he did not know woman linked to him was a spy

President Trump said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told him he had no idea a Chinese businesswoman linked to him was a spy. Nvidia's board launched a probe and shares hit a seven-month low.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he spoke with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after a media report linked Huang to a businesswoman accused of passing information to China.

Trump said Huang told him he had no idea the woman was a spy. The president added that the FBI is now looking into the issue. Nvidia's board launched a probe after The New York Times reported that Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials believe shared information with Beijing. Nvidia shares hit a seven-month low on Monday following the report.

Also read Trump Defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid Spy Allegations and Announces Board Investigation

Trump Expresses Amusement Over Allegations

Trump said he was amazed by the allegations. Speaking at a White House briefing, Trump said, I asked him that question, Did you have any idea that she was a spy? He said, I had no idea that she was a spy, and I really believe him. The president also said, I know the FBI is looking into it.

Advertisement

I think that he will be in good shape. Trump said he did not intend to raise the issue when he meets next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but said it is possible Xi would ask him about it. Huang is one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley, and the relationship between the two dates to at least 2025.

Over the past two years, Huang has repeatedly voiced support for the administration's agenda and become a regular presence in Washington as Nvidia sought to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market. Trump praised Huang, saying, I just know Jensen very well. I just think he is a very honourable man. I mean, he built a great company, American company, and I think he is a very honourable guy.

The allegations have drawn attention in Washington and on Wall Street. Nvidia's board is examining the matter, while the FBI is also reviewing it. Trump's comments came as he stood by Huang, expressing confidence that the Nvidia chief will be in good shape. Trump spoke to Huang on Monday, the same day the report surfaced.

Nvidia Board and FBI Review Espionage Claims

The president said he asked Huang directly about the woman's alleged espionage ties. Huang denied any knowledge of her being a spy, according to Trump. The story has raised questions about Huang's ties to the businesswoman and the implications for Nvidia, a leading American semiconductor company. The company has been seeking to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market, making its CEO a frequent figure in Washington.

Trump's relationship with Huang has been closely watched. The two have appeared together, including when Trump presented Huang with the National Medal of Science on October 8, 2026, during a summit at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC. As the probe continues, Nvidia shareholders are reacting to the uncertainty. The stock closed at a seven-month low on Monday.

Advertisement

The White House briefing comments from Trump were the first public remarks by the president on the matter. Trump reiterated that he believes Huang had no idea about the woman's alleged activities. He said he really believes Huang. The president also noted that he does not plan to bring up the issue with Xi next week, but he acknowledged Xi might ask about it.

Federal Probe Signals Seriousness of Allegations

The FBI's involvement was confirmed by Trump. The board's probe was launched after the New York Times report. The combination of federal and corporate investigations signals the seriousness of the allegations. Huang has not publicly commented beyond what Trump relayed.

Nvidia has not issued a statement beyond confirming the board probe. The company's shares remain under pressure. Trump's remarks were made during a White House briefing. He took questions and addressed the issue directly.

His support for Huang was unequivocal, calling him honourable and praising the company he built. The allegations involve a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials believe shared information with Beijing. The New York Times reported that Huang had a close relationship with her. Nvidia's board is now investigating.

The story is developing, with the FBI looking into the issue and Nvidia's board conducting its own probe. Trump's comments provided the first public indication of his support for Huang amid the allegations.