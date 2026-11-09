Trump says he was only kidding about naming UFC CEO Dana White as press secretary

President Donald Trump said he was joking when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become his next White House press secretary, after a social media post sparked speculation. Trump added that White will visit the White House on Monday for other reasons.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was only kidding when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become his next White House press secretary.

Trump Jokes About Dana White As Press Secretary

The comment followed a social media post a day earlier that stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally. The post also signaled a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they prepare to take control of Congress. Trump spoke to reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he addressed the speculation directly. Trump said White, a prominent supporter, loves the idea of taking the job.

Also read Trump offers White House press secretary job to UFC chief Dana White

But the president insisted he had not been serious about the prospect and described the suggestion as just a little fun. I will tell you, I was only kidding, Trump told reporters. He explained that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke. In Saturday's post, Trump described White as a violent Fighter and Warrior.

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UFC Champions Suggested As Political Assistants

He suggested White bring several current or former UFC champions to serve as assistants. Trump said those fighters were needed to defend us against the Lunatic Left. The remark underscored the combative tone Trump has signaled as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress. Trump said White would visit him at the White House on Monday.

He added that the meeting was planned for other reasons. White has led the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than two decades. He has been a close Trump ally and helped mobilize support for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. White has also appeared alongside Trump at several political events.

He helped bring UFC fights to the White House lawn this year. A file photo shows Trump listening to White during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. , on June 15, 2026. The image was taken by Evan Vucci of Reuters Pool.

The latest comments came after Trump's Saturday post stirred speculation about White joining the administration. Trump's clarification on Sunday sought to quiet that speculation while keeping the joking tone. Trump's suggestion of UFC fighters as assistants added to the unusual nature of the episode. It also highlighted the close ties between the president and the UFC chief.

White Planned White House Visit For Other Reasons

White's planned White House visit on Monday is not related to the press secretary speculation, according to Trump. The president said the meeting was set for other reasons. The episode began with Trump's social media post on Saturday. It quickly drew attention because of White's prominent role in Trump's political orbit.

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Trump's remarks came as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress. His post and subsequent comments signaled a combative approach to dealing with them. Trump described White as a violent Fighter and Warrior in the post. He also suggested bringing in current or former UFC champions as assistants.

The president said the fighters were needed to defend us against the Lunatic Left. That phrase drew further attention to the post. Trump said White loves the idea of the job. But he insisted he had not been serious and called the suggestion just a little fun.

I will tell you, I was only kidding, Trump said. He explained the photographs of UFC fighters were part of the joke. White has led the UFC for more than two decades. He helped mobilize support for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

White has appeared alongside Trump at several political events. He also helped bring UFC fights to the White House lawn this year. Trump said White would visit him at the White House on Monday. He said the meeting was planned for other reasons.

The file photo of Trump and White was taken during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026. It was captured by Evan Vucci of Reuters Pool.