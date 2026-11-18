US President Donald Trump said the US concluded a very big trade deal with the Philippines, approved over $5 billion in arms sales, and discussed civilian nuclear energy and Alaska gas cooperation during a state visit to Manila.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States has just concluded a very big trade deal with the Philippines, but he did not provide any details, and Manila did not announce any agreement.

We have just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we have ever made so far, and it is a fair deal for both countries, Trump said during a state luncheon at the Philippine presidential palace. We were very happy with that, and we did not know that was going to take place, but it took place very quickly and it is a magnificent deal for both, he said.

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Negotiations on a trade deal between the two allies were not mentioned in any of the schedules released by either country. There was no immediate comment from the office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr about the deal Trump was referring to. The Philippines ambassador to the United States also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Trump Announces Defence And Nuclear Cooperation With Philippines

Trump told Marcos during their meeting at Malacanang Palace that Washington was expanding defence cooperation with its treaty ally and could also work with Manila on a major civilian nuclear energy project. Trump, who is in Manila on a state visit before heading to China for the APEC summit, said Washington had increased military support for the Philippines, approving more than $5 billion in arms sales.

Cooperation on a potential Philippine civilian nuclear power project could further strengthen ties between the two allies, Trump said. For the Philippines to embrace American technology in its first modern nuclear project would underscore the strength of the important relationship, and we are probably going to do something very big to do with nuclear, Trump said.

Alaska Gas Project And South China Sea Stability Discussed

Trump said the Philippines could also become a partner in a planned Alaska natural gas export project, adding that the two countries were discussing broader energy cooperation. The Philippines would be a very natural partner in this effort. We are working on that, he said. Trump also said he was not concerned about the situation in the disputed South China Sea and said the US alliance with the Philippines has never been better.

Trump said on Tuesday that Thailand would eliminate all tariffs and remove substantial non-tariff barriers on its imports from the United States as part of a trade deal expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.