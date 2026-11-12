Trump directs Vance to focus on domestic corruption, says no need for Iran deal

President Donald Trump told Vice President JD Vance to concentrate on fighting corruption and crime in Democratic-run cities, saying a deal with Iran is unnecessary. Vance, who blamed the Iran war for Republican midterm losses, is reportedly weighing new talks with Iran.

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed Vice President JD Vance to shift his focus away from the Iran war and instead devote himself to fighting corruption and crime in Democratic-controlled cities and states.

In a social media post, Trump said he wanted Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the anti-fraud campaign, arguing it could save more money than a deal with Iran. We don't need a deal with Iran, Trump wrote. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!

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Vance Shifts Focus From Iran War

Trump earlier this week said he believed the war militarily is effectively over. His post about Vance came after The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday evening that Vance was weighing engaging in a new round of direct talks with a senior Iranian official. The vice president's office did not respond to a request for comment.

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The White House press office responded to a query by highlighting that Trump made clear in his post that he sees no need to negotiate with Iran. Vance, who served as the lead negotiator for a short-lived truce in the eight-month-old war, has been blunt in blaming the war and the economic reverberations it has caused for Republicans' sweeping losses in last week's midterm elections.

After the Nov. 3 losses, Vance wrote a lengthy post on X in which he didn't mince words about the political impact of the conflict. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so, Vance said. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest.

Vance Weighs 2028 White House Run

Vance, who had long advocated for restraint in US military interventions overseas, was lukewarm in his defence of the conflict after Trump launched it. He became the face of an unsuccessful attempt to end the fighting when he headed up negotiations over the summer. The vice president is considering whether to launch a 2028 run for the White House. Voter dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the war could weigh down those ambitions.

The president has yet to endorse a successor for the 2028 race. In a CBS 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday, the president said he may or may not get involved in offering an endorsement. Trump earlier this week said that mediation efforts led by Qatar are making progress and that it was unlikely he would need to make good on earlier threats to restart the full-scale bombardment of Iran after he was past the midterm elections.

The president said in an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show on Thursday that he stood ready to restart strikes if necessary. If something doesn't work out, I would not hesitate, he said. Oil shipments coming out of the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to near prewar levels after Iran effectively choked the critical waterway for months, stemming the flow of crude and energy resources from its Persian Gulf neighbours.

US Navy Escorts Protect Strait Tankers

But international tankers now are relying on US Navy escorts to get the oil out of the strait. The US military has recently carried out limited strikes on Iran, including against its air defences. And while crude and liquefied natural gas exports from the Gulf are climbing, there's also been an uptick in attacks on ships trying to traverse the waterway.

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The British military on Thursday reported at least two tankers were struck by projectiles in recent days while traversing contested waters near Iran. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center, an agency that monitors maritime safety, said one of the tankers was struck Wednesday in the Strait of Hormuz, northwest of Ras al-Khaimah. The agency reported the crew evacuated safely and no casualties were reported.

In another incident from Tuesday, the UKMTO said a tanker was struck by a projectile in the Persian Gulf. Multiple people were taken ashore for medical assistance while the remaining crew was safe and accounted for, the agency said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week he pressed his Group of Seven counterparts during talks in Paris to step up and help protect ships from Iranian attacks but acknowledged making no headway on the issue.

At the same time, a Saudi-led coalition is mired in fighting with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. That fighting has made it precarious to transport oil and other goods through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Iran Says US Asked Putin To Facilitate Talks

Meanwhile, Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said in an interview that the United States has asked for Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate direct negotiations between the US and Iran. It was the Americans who, during a visit to Moscow, spoke with Mr. Putin and asked him to speak with Iran so that, in any case, Iran would agree to speak directly with them, Qalibaf said.

Democrats have promised intense oversight of Trump's business dealings and other targets when they take control of Congress in January after voters identified corruption as one of their top concerns. Trump's post about Vance and the Iran war was, in part, responding to a flurry of reports about Democrats' plans.