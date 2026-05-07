Trump Sets July 4 Deadline for EU Trade Deal, Threatens Higher Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has given the European Union until July 4 to ratify its trade deal with the United States, warning of much higher tariffs if the deadline is not met. The agreement, struck last July, has faced delays in final approval from EU member states, leading to frustration in Washington.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his demand for the European Union to finalize its trade agreement with the United States by July 4, warning of significantly higher tariffs if the deadline is not met.

During a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New York City on September 23, 2025, Trump emphasized his frustration over the delays in ratifying the trade deal, which was initially agreed upon in Turnberry, Scotland, last July. The agreement aimed to set tariffs on most EU goods at 15 percent, but final approval from EU member states has been pending, leading to tensions between Washington and Brussels.

Trump stated that he had spoken with von der Leyen and agreed to extend the deadline to the United States' 250th Independence Day, but warned that failure to meet this deadline would result in much higher tariffs. The Fourth of July holiday this year marks 250 years since the American colonies declared independence from British rule.

Cyprus, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, expressed its commitment to maintaining positive momentum in the negotiations, with talks scheduled with Members of the European Parliament on May 19. Trump took to his Truth Social platform to voice his impatience, stating that he had been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill its commitments under the historic trade deal.

He emphasized that a promise was made for the EU to cut its tariffs to zero as part of the agreement. In late March, EU lawmakers conditionally approved the tariff deal with Trump, but additional safeguards were sought, complicating the ratification process. Despite the European Parliament's green light, the deal must still be negotiated with EU member states before it can be implemented by the bloc.

The ongoing negotiations highlight the complexities of international trade agreements and the challenges of aligning the interests of multiple nations





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