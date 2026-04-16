Trump Shares Image with Jesus, Escalates Feud with Pope Leo

Former President Donald Trump has ignited controversy by reposting an image on Truth Social depicting himself touching foreheads with a likeness of Jesus Christ, accompanied by a caption suggesting God is using his 'Trump card.' This move comes amid an escalating public dispute with Pope Leo, the Catholic Church's first US-born leader, who has been a vocal critic of the war initiated by US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Trump reiterated his criticisms of the pontiff, urging him to acknowledge the violence in Iran and deeming Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons unacceptable. Vice President JD Vance weighed in, cautioning the Pope on theological matters concerning war. The online reaction to Trump's latest post has been less intense than a previous Jesus image incident, but prominent Catholic figures and political leaders, including Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and House Speaker Mike Johnson, have defended the Pope. Johnson highlighted the 'just war' doctrine as a relevant theological concept, referencing Pope Leo's recent remarks about Jesus not listening to the prayers of those who wage war.

A provocative image featuring former President Donald Trump with his eyes closed, foreheads touching a similarly posed depiction of Jesus Christ, has resurfaced on Trump's Truth Social platform. The doctored image, originally accompanied by the caption 'God might be playing his Trump card!', was re-shared by Trump himself with his own addition: 'The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!' The accompanying visual shows Trump standing behind a microphone with an American flag in the background, a scene reminiscent of presidential addresses.

This latest online maneuver by Trump occurs within the context of a deepening public feud with Pope Leo, the first American-born leader of the Catholic Church, whose outspoken criticism of the ongoing war, sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has drawn sharp rebukes from the former president. Trump, who has been characterized as not being a regular churchgoer, nonetheless commands a significant base of Christian voters, including Catholics. He continued his public criticism of the Pope on Tuesday evening, asserting in a separate Truth Social post that 'someone please tell Pope Leo' about the killings of protesters in Iran and that 'for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable.'

The theological implications of the conflict and papal commentary have also drawn commentary from Vice President JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019. Vance stated on Tuesday evening that the Pope was incorrect in suggesting that followers of Christ are 'never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,' adding that 'it's very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.' The Trump administration has signaled its intent to continue its critique of the Pope's stance on international affairs.

This ongoing friction has spilled over into broader discussions about faith, politics, and international relations, with the Pope himself delivering a forceful speech in Algiers on Monday denouncing 'neocolonial' world powers for allegedly violating international law, although he did not name specific countries. The public response to Trump's most recent image post has been comparatively subdued compared to an earlier controversy involving a similar Jesus-themed image. Nevertheless, influential figures with connections to both the political arena and Catholicism have continued to weigh in on the administration's ongoing disagreement with the pontiff.

On Wednesday morning, the Knights of Columbus, the world's largest Catholic men's fraternal service organization, based in the United States, issued a statement on X from its Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly, expressing support for Pope Leo XIV. The statement emphasized that Pope Leo has consistently advocated for peace, dialogue, and restraint in a world grappling with widespread conflict and suffering, asserting that 'The Holy Father's words are not political talking points - they are reflections of the Gospel itself.'

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also addressed the matter at a news conference, suggesting that criticism of the Pope was an expected outcome once the religious leader had engaged in 'political waters.' Johnson admitted to being 'taken a little bit aback' by what he perceived as the Pope's remarks suggesting that 'those who engage in war, that Jesus doesn't hear their prayers' or something similar. He further elaborated, stating, 'It is a very well-settled matter of Christian theology. There's something called the 'just war' doctrine.'

Johnson's comments appear to reference an address Pope Leo delivered on March 29 in St. Peter's Square, where the pontiff quoted from Isaiah 1:15, stating: '(Jesus) does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying: 'Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood.'' The ongoing engagement with the Catholic Church and its leader by a significant portion of the American political landscape highlights the complex intersection of religious faith and political discourse in the United States.





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