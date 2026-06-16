Trump Shifts Focus to Ukraine After Iran Deal, Meets Zelenskyy at G7

US President Donald Trump, buoyed by a preliminary Iran deal, turns to Ukraine conflict at G7 summit. Zelenskyy seeks stronger support as European leaders caution against hasty negotiations.

Buoyed after concluding a preliminary deal to end the US-Iran war, US President Donald Trump said he would now turn to the Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, Trump announced that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin had signaled willingness to negotiate.

'We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelenskyy and President Putin, and I think maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they're both open to it,' Trump stated. The summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron from June 15 to 17, brought together leaders from the world's largest economies to address global challenges.

Zelenskyy arrived at the summit aiming to convince Trump that Ukraine's military position has strengthened, particularly through drone incursions that put Russia on the defensive. European diplomats hope to reshape US perspectives on potential peace terms, which they view as overly favorable to Moscow. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters that Ukraine was gaining ground and hitting targets deep inside Russia, whose war economy has never been as weak.

Zelenskyy participated in the first working session dedicated to building peace in Ukraine and may hold separate talks with Trump. He reiterated on Monday his offer to meet Putin at the G7, but noted that the Russian leader was not ready for peace talks. European leaders also warned Trump that a superficial interim deal with Iran risks entrenching Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The preliminary agreement, initially focused on de-escalation, is expected to open a 60-day window for complex technical negotiations on issues such as Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and sanctions relief. However, France, Britain, and Germany fear that an inexperienced US negotiating team may fail to secure a robust accord.

The three European countries, which first engaged Iran on its nuclear program in 2003 and helped broker the 2015 nuclear deal, seek a greater role in shaping future talks after being sidelined in recent months. Leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Egypt joined the discussions to outline their expectations regarding regional stability and energy security, particularly alternative routes to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely closed since late February following attacks by the US and Israel





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