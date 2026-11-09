Trump Signals Halt to Iran Strikes as Oil Markets React to Hormuz Tensions

US President Donald Trump says fresh Iran attacks are unlikely during talks, yet oil prices hold near $98 as Strait of Hormuz supply fears persist amid Houthi claims and JPMorgan glut warnings.

US President Donald Trump stated on Nov 8 that he was highly unlikely to order new military strikes against Iran as long as diplomatic talks to end the ongoing conflict continue to progress. This declaration provided a temporary cushion for global energy markets, which had been volatile due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and fears of supply chain disruptions.

Diplomatic Signals Stabilize Oil Markets

Oil prices remained steady following Trump's comments, with Brent crude rising just 3 cents to US$98.35 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate gaining 0.5% to US$91.30 a barrel by 12.27pm Singapore time. Despite this stabilization, the prices reflect a market still gripped by anxiety over shipping lanes, as attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz continue to keep supply concerns at the forefront of investor attention.

Also read Trump Warns Iran on Peace Deal Amidst Military and Economic Pressure

The recent price movements come after a turbulent week for energy markets, where Brent crude had fallen 16% in the previous week, marking its steepest weekly drop since the COVID pandemic began. This sharp decline highlighted the sensitivity of global oil prices to geopolitical developments, even as the latest data shows only a modest recovery in the immediate aftermath of the US President's remarks.

Analysts Weigh Geopolitical Risks Against Glut Fears

Market participants are divided on the sustainability of the current calm, with Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of the New Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet, cautioning that underlying geopolitical risks remain elevated. She noted that while the market appears to be pricing in a relatively optimistic scenario of de-escalation, a comprehensive agreement between Washington and Tehran has yet to materialize, meaning the possibility of renewed military escalation cannot be ruled out.

Advertisement

In contrast to the geopolitical tension, fundamental supply and demand dynamics are pointing in the opposite direction. JPMorgan warned in a report released on Nov 6 of a growing global oil glut, driven by recovering Middle Eastern oil flows, increased production from other nations, and weak demand. The bank estimated a surplus of 1.1 million barrels per day in September, which widened to 1.4 million barrels per day in October, suggesting that oversupply is a pressing issue regardless of political rhetoric.

Tim Waterer, chief analyst at KCM Trade, characterized Trump's recent comments as more measured, but expressed skepticism about whether this represents a permanent shift in policy. Waterer stated that the market is still waiting to see if recent midterms have produced a lasting change in the US approach to the conflict or if this is merely another temporary change in tone that could reverse as diplomatic efforts stall.

Houthi Claims and Shipping Lane Disruptions

Tensions on the ground remain acute, with the Iran-aligned Houthi group claiming responsibility for an attack on Saudi Aramco offices in the capital Riyadh on Nov 8. The attack left windows blown out but reported no casualties, signaling that regional actors continue to target critical infrastructure despite the high-level diplomatic signals from Washington.

Both the United States and Iran have reported that shipping has been hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy transport. Iran has stated it would respond by striking US and Israeli targets if provoked further, while there has been no sign of a large-scale US military operation currently underway, according to available reports.

Advertisement

Future Implications for Global Energy Supply

The intersection of diplomatic efforts and physical supply disruptions creates a complex outlook for the global energy sector. While the absence of a large-scale US military operation has prevented an immediate spike in prices, the persistent threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz ensures that risk premiums remain embedded in crude benchmarks.

As negotiations continue, market observers are closely monitoring whether the current de-escalation holds or if new incidents, such as the reported attacks on shipping and offices, will reignite fears of a broader regional war. The balance between the stated desire for peace by US leadership and the ongoing actions of proxy groups and state actors will likely dictate price volatility in the coming weeks and months.