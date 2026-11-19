President Donald Trump bought up to US$265,000 in Nvidia shares in September. The White House maintains that third parties manage his investments. Read about the timing of these trades.

United States President Donald Trump acquired as much as US$265,000 in shares of Nvidia during September, according to financial records released on November 19. The disclosure, signed by the president on November 1, was made public by the US Office of Government Ethics later in the month. These transactions occurred as his administration weighed significant regulatory changes regarding the export of artificial intelligence technology.

Precise Value of Nvidia and SpaceX Transactions

The most recent filing indicates that President Trump also divested up to US$15,000 worth of Nvidia stock within the same month. In addition to his holdings in the semiconductor giant, he purchased up to US$315,000 in SpaceX stock. SpaceX is a major military contractor led by Elon Musk, who previously served as an adviser to the president. These trades represent a fraction of his earlier activity, as Reuters reported in August that Trump bought up to US$1.6 million in Nvidia shares and sold up to US$1 million worth. Federal officials utilize ranges to declare asset values, making the precise total of all transactions impossible to determine immediately.

Also read Trump Allows Nvidia Blackwell Sales to China in Two Years

White House Defense of Portfolio Management

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle addressed the timing of these investments in a statement issued on November 19. Ingle stated that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio. These institutions are instructed to replicate recognized market indexes, such as the Schwab 1000. Ingle emphasized that neither President Trump nor any member of his family possesses the ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding investment decisions. The administration maintains that the buy and sell orders are executed without presidential knowledge or approval.

Timing of Trades and Jensen Huang Controversy

President Trump's Nvidia purchases coincided with growing scrutiny of the chipmaker's leadership. Reports have surfaced regarding CEO Jensen Huang's ties to a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy. The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed on this relationship and related intelligence in 2025 but chose not to act. When questioned about these allegations, Trump stated he was amazed by the claims against Huang. Jensen Huang is among the president's closest allies in Silicon Valley. Lawmakers have actively questioned whether Trump had prior knowledge of Huang's personal affairs when authorizing these stock trades.

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Impact of Export Rules on Nvidia Business

The timing of these trades is particularly notable given the regulatory environment facing Nvidia. The company is the world's leading manufacturer of advanced AI chips. The US government has long sought to limit China's access to this technology due to national security concerns. On November 16, the Trump administration announced further restrictions on chip exports. These new rules extend limitations to shipments destined for South-east Asian countries, which Chinese firms have used to circumvent direct bans. The new policies could significantly shape Nvidia's future market opportunities in these regions.

Regulatory Pressure on Advanced AI Chipmakers

Nvidia executives, including Jensen Huang, have publicly argued for broader access to the Chinese market. They contend that restricting trade hurts American companies without effectively stopping technology transfer. Chinese researchers and corporations have repeatedly found methods to bypass existing US export controls. The administration's decision to tighten rules in South-east Asia addresses these loopholes. Meanwhile, the financial disclosures reveal that Trump's portfolio management remains a point of ethical debate. Critics argue that the volume of trades, particularly in companies with government contracts, warrants stricter scrutiny. The government ethics office continues to monitor these disclosures for potential conflicts of interest.