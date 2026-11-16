Trump Supports Jensen Huang's Return as Nvidia CEO

US President Donald Trump stated he would not oppose Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returning to his post. He defended Huang's national security record and pledged to investigate spy allegations. The comments come ahead of Trump's Asia trip.

US President Donald Trump explicitly stated on November 16 that he would not object to Jensen Huang reinstating his position as the chief executive officer of Nvidia. Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a scheduled trip to Asia, the President indicated that a significant number of individuals are eager to see Huang resume his leadership role at the semiconductor giant.

President Trump on Nvidia CEO Reinstatement

Donald Trump told journalists that he believes Jensen Huang has learned a substantial lesson from his recent challenges. While the President acknowledged that some lessons may carry more weight than others, he emphasized that he certainly does not oppose Huang returning to his post. He further noted that there is a large group of people who would welcome Huang back as the leader of Nvidia, though he did not elaborate on who specifically comprises this group.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Amid Personal and Allegational Controversy

National Security and Diplomatic Context

The comments follow reports that Jensen Huang had privately discussed the possibility of returning with his close associates, as previously detailed by the Financial Times on November 15. During the White House briefing, Donald Trump firmly rejected the notion that Huang's situation had compromised national security. He asserted that the country's security was not at risk and claimed that the United States is now stronger than ever before amidst ongoing strategic maneuvers with China.

Investigation into Alice Huang Spy Allegations

Trump also addressed unverified claims regarding Alice Huang, stating he does not know if she is a Chinese spy. He promised to conduct an investigation into the matter after it was raised by Reuters. The President expressed skepticism about the accusations, suggesting that beautiful women arriving from China are frequently labeled as spies by default. He explicitly stated that he has no knowledge to confirm that Alice Huang is, in fact, a spy.

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Future Diplomatic Engagement and Next Steps

Looking ahead to his upcoming travel, Donald Trump mentioned that he may raise the issue of Jensen Huang and Nvidia with Xi Jinping during his Asia trip. This diplomatic engagement highlights the intersection of high-level politics and corporate leadership in the technology sector. The President's willingness to discuss this matter with Chinese leadership underscores the complex relationship between US corporate giants and international regulatory environments.

Market Implications of Leadership Changes

The potential return of Jensen Huang represents a significant moment for the technology market and global supply chains. With the President expressing support for his reinstatement and dismissing security concerns, uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's leadership may ease. This development could influence investor confidence and strategic planning within the semiconductor industry as the company prepares for future market cycles.