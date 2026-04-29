Trump Threatens Iranian Port Blockade Amid Rising Oil Prices and Stalled Negotiations

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a blockade of Iranian ports to force Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program, escalating tensions and driving up oil prices. Negotiations remain stalled, and the economic impact on Iran and the wider region is growing.

US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric towards Iran , warning Tehran to 'get smart soon' and yield to Washington's demands regarding its nuclear program .

Reports indicate Trump is considering a full blockade of Iranian ports until the nation dismantles its nuclear capabilities, a move that has already sent shockwaves through global markets. Brent crude oil prices surged over 5% to $117 a barrel, reaching levels not seen since the recent ceasefire. The Wall Street Journal reported on Trump’s intention to pursue this aggressive strategy.

Iran has been restricting passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil and gas shipments, since the conflict with the US and Israel began two months ago. This disruption, coupled with existing sanctions, is severely impacting the Iranian economy. The Iranian rial has plummeted to record lows, and citizens are expressing growing despair.

An architect in Tehran, speaking anonymously to AFP, voiced frustration with repeated negotiations that have consistently led to increased sanctions without addressing the needs of the Iranian people. Despite claims by Trump to King Charles III that Iran has been 'militarily defeated', Iranian officials maintain they do not consider the war over and possess 'new tools and methods of fighting'.

The latest Iranian proposal, mediated by Pakistan, suggests easing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of the US blockade and continued negotiations on the nuclear program. However, Iranian officials insist Washington must abandon what they deem 'illegal and irrational demands'. Qatar, a US ally impacted by Iranian strikes, has cautioned against a 'frozen conflict' if a lasting resolution isn't achieved.

The conflict has also spilled over into Lebanon, with recent Israeli strikes targeting Lebanese army personnel, prompting calls for a full ceasefire and direct negotiations from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. A UN report estimates over 1.2 million people in Lebanon are facing acute hunger due to the ongoing instability. The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides exhibiting a lack of trust and a willingness to escalate tensions





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