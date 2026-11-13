Trump to Discuss Nuclear Arms with Putin and Xi in Shenzhen

President Trump plans to raise nuclear weapons reduction with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a summit in Shenzhen on November 19.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold high-stakes diplomatic discussions regarding global nuclear proliferation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China. The White House announced on November 13 that this significant meeting will take place on November 19, marking a crucial diplomatic effort to address what the administration describes as extremely dangerous nuclear spread.

Nuclear Reduction Agenda in Shenzhen

Olivia Wales, a spokesperson for the White House, confirmed the details of the summit during a press briefing, stating that President Trump intends to prioritize the reduction of nuclear weapons worldwide. She emphasized that President Trump considers the proliferation of these weapons to be highly dangerous, necessitating immediate dialogue among the world's leading nuclear powers. This meeting is set to occur against the backdrop of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which is primarily focused on trade and commercial relations in the region.

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China Resists Direct Arms Talks

China has firmly rejected previous attempts to engage in direct negotiations on nuclear arms with the United States and Russia. Beijing maintains that Washington and Moscow should address these issues directly between themselves because they possess the largest nuclear arsenals in the world. This stance has complicated the American President's agenda, as China is hosting a summit focused on economic cooperation rather than military disarmament. The insistence on including nuclear disarmament has reportedly riled Chinese officials who wish to keep the focus on trade.

No Immediate Deal Expected

A senior official within the Trump administration indicated that no agreement on nuclear reductions is expected from this specific meeting. The official described the topic as difficult for China to address but expressed hope that this encounter would initiate adult-level conversations about global security. The administration views this as the beginning of a potentially productive dialogue rather than a vehicle for immediate treaties. The goal is to encourage China to step up to what officials term the adults' table for serious security discussions.

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Exclusion of Ukraine Conflict

President Trump is not expected to raise the war in Ukraine during his interactions with President Putin or President Xi. An administration official explained that recent discussions with the Russians have not included China, making it inappropriate to introduce the Ukraine topic in this trilateral setting. Furthermore, President Trump is not anticipated to hold one-on-one meetings with either Russian or Chinese leaders during this trip. The discussion on Ukraine will likely be handled through other diplomatic channels rather than this specific APEC summit.

Other Regional Diplomatic Matters

While Ukraine is excluded, the American President plans to discuss the war in Iran during his meetings in China. The official confirmed that Iran is a key topic of conversation alongside nuclear proliferation issues. However, Trump is not expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his four-day trip to Asia. President Trump is scheduled to depart on November 16 for this Asian tour, which also includes a stop in the Philippines, before concluding with the critical summit in Shenzhen on November 19.