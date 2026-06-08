Trump to Host UFC Fight Night on White House Lawn Amid Legal and Ethics Questions

President Donald Trump is set to host a major UFC event on the South Lawn, featuring a custom octagon and a star-studded guest list. However, the event faces a lawsuit over the use of national monuments and raises new conflict-of-interest concerns following Trump's purchase of stock in the UFC's parent company.

In a remarkable blending of sports and politics, former and now reinstated President Donald Trump is set to host a major Ultimate Fighting Championship ( UFC ) event on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14.

The event, orchestrated by UFC CEO Dana White, a longtime and vocal supporter of Trump, will feature a specially constructed octagon cage and a large metal arena structure dubbed "the Claw.

" This move follows Trump's suggestion to White, made ringside at a fight shortly after his 2024 election victory, to bring a major fight to the presidential residence. The seven-bout card will include eight American and six foreign fighters, all male, with the headline seeing lightweight champion Ilia Topuria of Georgia defending his title against American challenger Justin Gaethje.

The event's unique setting will see fighters enter the arena from the Oval Office, with weigh-ins conducted at the Lincoln Memorial, creating an unprecedented fusion of national monuments with commercialized combat sports. Trump, his family, and senior government officials are expected to be seated ringside. Approximately 4,000 seats are being installed on the lawn for invited guests, with a quarter of the tickets reserved for active military members who must meet physical fitness standards and wear their short-sleeve dress uniforms.

High-profile celebrities such as Adam Sandler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Tom Brady have reportedly been invited by White. Organizers anticipate an additional 85,000 fans gathering outside the White House perimeter to watch the event on large screens, projecting a massive public spectacle. The production, a significant logistical undertaking, is being managed by UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, which expects to spend about $60 million on production and fighter payouts.

Both White and TKO President Mark Shapiro have defended this cost as a worthwhile investment for the immense publicity it generates. The event, however, is facing legal challenges. Two Washington-area residents filed a lawsuit on June 6, seeking to halt the event. They argue it violates National Park Service regulations that prohibit special events like sports competitions at national monuments like the White House.

Furthermore, the lawsuit contends that the construction of the large permanent or semi-permanent arena structure requires explicit authorization from Congress, raising questions about the use of federal property for private commercial gain. The controversy extends to potential conflicts of interest. Trump's recent financial disclosure forms revealed a stock purchase in TKO Group Holdings valued between $15,001 and $50,000 made on March 25, a few weeks before the event was announced.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organisation stated that the president's investments are managed by independent third parties and that Trump, his family, and the organization have no role in specific investment decisions. Nevertheless, the timing of the purchase, coupled with Trump's promotion of the White House event, invites scrutiny, especially as his administration reviews a mega-deal involving Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sponsorship for the event includes Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency company that announced a strategic partnership with Trump Media, the operator of Truth Social, in February 2025, further entangling political and commercial interests. This White House UFC event represents a historic collision of pop culture, sports business, and presidential power, sparking debate over propriety, the use of public spaces, and the monetization of the presidency





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