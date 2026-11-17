US President Donald Trump lands in the Philippines for a three-day Asia trip that includes the first Quad leaders meeting in two years, a US-ASEAN Special Summit, trade talks with Thailand and a trilateral meeting with China and Russia.

US President Donald Trump landed in the Philippines on Tuesday for the first stop of a three-day Asia trip that will take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump Begins First Asian Trip Since Midterm Losses

Trump said he could also potentially meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. The visit is Trump's first travel abroad since his party suffered deep losses in midterm elections, and it comes amid a series of setbacks at home ranging from a major disruption to the US aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.

Also read UN ready to support any denuclearisation effort from US, China, Russia talks

When Trump arrives Tuesday in Manila, he will receive reassuring optics from Washington's oldest treaty ally in Asia, including a cocktail reception and dinner with other world leaders. He is being feted at a gala as the guest of honour at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. There could be protests in Manila against Trump's visit, after days of demonstrations that included the burning of effigies of the president.

Protesters have also called for an end to the Middle East war and the scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica initiative. Shortly after arriving, Trump heads to a meeting with the leaders of the Quad, a group of nations including the US, Australia, India and Japan that has aimed to counter China's influence in the Asia Pacific. It will be the first meeting of the Quad leaders since Trump returned to the White House last year.

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The Quad meeting takes place two years after the last gathering of the group. His predecessor Joe Biden regarded the Quad as a signature foreign policy initiative. It comes just ahead of the APEC gathering hosted by Xi, who has previously objected to the Quad as an effort to encircle Beijing. Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country.

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell credited Washington's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, with the timing and reconvening of the Quad, which he said had lost ambition under Trump. Campbell is co-founder of The Asia Group. Part of what he (Rubio) is thinking is that this is probably the best possible signal if you are going to go into a trilateral meeting, said Campbell, referring to Thursday's US-China-Russia talks.

The linchpin of everything that we do in Asia is the US-Japan relationship, and a perception that this is not at the top of the president's mind would concern me. White House spokesperson Olivia Wales on Friday said that under Trump's leadership, the Quad had demonstrated it is a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

ASEAN Leaders Discuss Trade and Security

A Japanese foreign ministry official last week said it was expected that Quad leaders would try to show unity. Maritime security, export restrictions, critical-minerals supply-chain diversification and AI are among potential discussion points. At the ASEAN summit on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed what he called truly extraordinary economic achievements of China and ASEAN in the face of global trade restrictions.

He expressed Beijing's commitment to free trade and the need to stand united, ward off interference, and work together. China is ASEAN's biggest trading partner and a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the 11-member bloc want to deepen ties with the United States despite protracted trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration. The bloc has a combined GDP of more than US$3.9 trillion.

ASEAN leaders have been working on a non-aggression pact with China in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a key global trade route. Confrontations have particularly escalated in recent years between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in disputed shoals. Before Trump's late afternoon arrival, ASEAN will hold meetings on Tuesday with leaders of Japan, South Korea, China and India, ahead of the annual East Asia Summit.

Trump will skip the summit but will join a US-ASEAN Special Summit. Trump is then scheduled to sign a trade deal with Thailand, the type of agreement he has relished striking since launching a trade war last year buttressed by steep tariff threats. He is also expected to hold talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday, Thai media quoted the commerce minister as saying. A joint statement will be issued on negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement.

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The US had announced a trade framework with Thailand last October in which that nation would remove tariffs on most American goods, as well as barriers for importing US autos, food products and pharmaceutical drugs, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative. At the time, the Trump administration had said Thailand would also spend more than US$18 billion on US aircraft and buy US farm goods and liquefied natural gas.

The US Supreme Court overturned in February the 19 per cent tariff that Trump placed on goods from Thailand. The administration sought replacement tariffs in July by levying a 12.5 per cent tax on imports from Thailand for not taking steps to oppose the use of forced labour. The US is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24 percent of its total shipments this year. The US designated Thailand as a major non-NATO ally in 2003.

Trump Visits Philippines and Affirms Alliance

On Wednesday, Trump will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The Philippines is a US defence ally. Trump is set to receive a red-carpet welcome and full military honors from Marcos, followed by a state banquet as part of his visit to the Malacanang presidential palace. Trump and Marcos are expected to affirm their commitment to their countries' longstanding treaty alliance.

Officials are arranging a possible brief reunion in Malacanang with an old acquaintance, Imelda Marcos, if she is well enough and gets her doctors' nod. Now 97 and wheelchair-bound, the former jetset Philippine first lady and mother of the incumbent president had partied in New York decades ago in her heyday as the controversial wife of a Philippine strongman, who was to be ousted in a pro-democracy 1986 People Power public uprising.

But the friendship with Trump endured, with Trump often asking Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials: How's Imelda? Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press. Personal connections are very important to him, Romualdez said. He has asked President Marcos in phone calls, I know your mother, how is she?

When the Philippine leader met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother that thanked the US president for his strong backing of the Philippines. President Trump was very happy and told Marcos, please say hello to your mother, according to Romualdez. The White House and stock market alike have been rattled by the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump is also expected to announce a series of commercial deals and investments in the aviation, defence, energy, and technology sectors, before heading to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. His Asia trip also includes the much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, which comes after his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections and spy allegations that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce between the US and China.