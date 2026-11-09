Trump to Meet Qatar's Prime Minister Monday as Iran Diplomacy Faces Hurdles

President Donald Trump will meet Qatar's prime minister at the White House on Monday as negotiations with Iran stall, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying no breakthrough is imminent.

President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's prime minister at the White House on Monday, according to the White House schedule, as the conflict with Iran drags on and diplomatic efforts to end it face significant obstacles.

Trump is due to meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, in a closed-door meeting. Vice President JD Vance is also scheduled to meet with the Qatari leader, according to a US official. Qatar has played a central role as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran, conveying proposals and seeking to bridge differences over Iran's nuclear program and the terms for ending the conflict.

Also read Trump Warns Iran on Peace Deal Amidst Military and Economic Pressure

Trump and Rubio Address Iran Talks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that negotiations with Iran had made little progress and that he did not see an imminent breakthrough. Speaking before departing Florida for a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris, Rubio said Trump preferred a diplomatic solution but described Iran's demands as unacceptable and, in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic.

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Trump said Sunday that he was highly unlikely to order new strikes against Iran if negotiations made progress and produced a strong agreement, but warned that the United States had identified additional infrastructure targets, including bridges, should military action resume. The White House meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani comes as Washington seeks to use Qatar's channels to Tehran to revive talks that have stalled over Iran's nuclear program and the conditions for ending the conflict.

Rubio's comments in Florida before his departure for the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris underscored the administration's frustration with Iran's positions, even as Trump has publicly favored a negotiated outcome. Trump's warning about additional targets, including bridges, signals that the United States continues to prepare for the possibility that diplomacy fails and military action resumes.

Qatar Serves as Key Intermediary

Qatar's dual role as host to a major US air base and as a backchannel to Tehran has made it a key player in efforts to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran. The closed-door meeting on Monday will be followed by Vice President JD Vance's separate meeting with the Qatari leader, according to a US official, highlighting the administration's focus on the Qatar channel.

Rubio said he did not see an imminent breakthrough, adding that Iran's demands were unacceptable and in some cases outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic. Trump said he was highly unlikely to order new strikes if negotiations made progress and produced a strong agreement, but he warned that additional infrastructure targets, including bridges, had been identified should military action resume.

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The meeting comes as the conflict with Iran drags on and diplomatic efforts to end it face significant obstacles, with Qatar conveying proposals between Washington and Tehran. Qatar has sought to bridge differences over Iran's nuclear program and the terms for ending the conflict, a role that has made Doha a central intermediary in the standoff.

White House Confirms Closed Door Meeting

The White House schedule lists the meeting between Trump and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, as a closed-door session on Monday. Vice President JD Vance is also scheduled to meet with the Qatari leader, according to a US official, as the administration leans on Qatar's channels to Tehran.

Rubio's remarks on Sunday, made before he departed Florida for the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris, reflected the administration's view that negotiations have made little progress. Trump's comments on Sunday that he was highly unlikely to order new strikes if talks progressed and produced a strong agreement were paired with a warning that additional infrastructure targets, including bridges, had been identified should military action resume.