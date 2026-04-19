Trump to Read Scripture from Oval Office for 'America Reads The Bible' Event

President Donald Trump will participate in a public Bible reading event, "America Reads The Bible," by delivering a video message from the Oval Office. He will read a passage from 2 Chronicles 7, a verse often cited by Evangelical Christians seeking divine blessing for the nation. The event highlights the administration's ongoing integration of religious themes into official business, with prominent officials also participating.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a video message from the Oval Office this week, participating in a public Bible reading event titled "America Reads The Bible." Scheduled for April 21st, the reading will feature Trump reciting a passage from 2 Chronicles 7:11-22.

Organizers have specifically highlighted verse 14, which states: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land." This verse holds particular significance for many Evangelical Christians, who have historically viewed it as a divine endorsement for seeking national blessings. Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of Billy Graham, notably interpreted Trump's 2016 election victory as a fulfillment of this very prophecy. The Trump administration's increasing integration of religious, and specifically Christian, themes into its official communications and public engagements is a recurring theme. While previous presidents, including Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush, have certainly incorporated their personal faith into their leadership philosophies and national agendas, the current administration's approach appears to go further. Margaret Susan Thompson, a professor of history and political science at Syracuse University's Maxwell School, cautions against what she describes as prescribing faith as a universal mandate. She explains that while individual leaders have historically let their convictions shape their goals, the concern arises when religious doctrine is presented as normative or obligatory for the entire nation. This distinction between personal conviction and national imposition is central to understanding the administration's religious outreach. The upcoming Bible reading will also include prominent administration officials, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles slated to join the president. These participants underscore the administration's commitment to visibly associating its work with religious principles. The news also touches upon President Trump's recent critical remarks regarding Pope Leo XIV, whom he accused of favoring nuclear weapons. This statement, made to reporters outside the West Wing, deviates from the expected diplomatic engagement between religious leaders and the presidency, highlighting a more combative and personalized approach to interfaith relations. Trump's assertion that his role is to heal people, drawing a parallel to medical practice, further illustrates his unique framing of his public service. Furthermore, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's comparison of reporters to Pharisees during a Pentagon briefing on the Iran war, labeling them as self-appointed elites who doubted Jesus, exemplifies the administration's tendency to employ religious rhetoric in political discourse and to cast perceived critics in a negative, often biblically-inspired, light. These instances collectively paint a picture of an administration actively weaving religious narratives into its public persona and policy pronouncements





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