Trump to Transfer Kennedy Center Control to Congress After Judge Blocks Renaming and Closure

In a significant legal rebuke, a federal judge ordered the removal of Donald Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and barred the administration from closing it for two years for renovations. The judge ruled that the center's name is set by Congress and cannot be changed unilaterally. In response, Trump directed that control of the center be transferred to Congress.

US President Donald Trump announced that his administration will transfer control of the Kennedy Center to Congress, following a federal judge's order to remove Trump's name from the venue and block its planned closure for renovations.

The judge ruled that renaming the center requires an act of Congress, not a decision by the board, which Trump had packed with allies. Trump responded by instructing the Commerce Department to arrange a full transfer of the institution to lawmakers. The judge also halted the two-year closure but allowed sorely needed repairs to proceed.

The lawsuit was brought by Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, a member of the Kennedy Center board, who stated the center belongs to the American people, not Trump. The dispute is part of Trump's broader effort to reshape Washington's monumental core, which includes plans for a large arch and a ballroom, also facing legal challenges.

Attorneys called the ruling a powerful blow against corruption, while the judge noted the board could still close the center if it independently decides to do so





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