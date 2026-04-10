Trump Unleashes Social Media Rant Against Former Allies Over Iran Stance

Donald Trump issued a lengthy social media post attacking former supporters, including conservative media figures Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, who have criticized his approach to Iran. The rant, posted hours before a proposed ceasefire announcement, also targeted Candace Owens and Alex Jones. Trump's comments reveal a deepening rift with those who previously supported him.

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on his former supporters, including prominent conservative media figures who have criticized his stance on Iran . This outburst, delivered on Truth Social, came just hours before a supposed two-week ceasefire announcement with Iran . Trump's lengthy rant, almost 500 words long, targeted individuals like Tucker Carlson , Megyn Kelly , Candace Owens , and Alex Jones , all of whom have expressed disapproval of his approach to the ongoing tensions with Iran .

Before this announcement, Trump had issued threats, hinting at devastating consequences for Iran if they didn't open the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil passageway. These threats included chilling statements suggesting the potential demise of an entire civilization. The post revealed a significant shift in his relationship with these media personalities, many of whom were once staunch supporters. The post also included a strange comment about the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron. He said that she was more beautiful than Candace Owens. This situation indicates a breakdown of previous alliances, highlighting the volatile nature of Trump's relationships, particularly with those who dare to question his actions or policies. The detailed attacks showcase a pattern of public reprimands against those who voice disagreement, including the former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. These public disputes showcase internal rifts within the Republican movement and demonstrate a departure from the unified front that once characterized his relationship with these media figures. \The targets of Trump's ire included Tucker Carlson, who had previously been a vocal supporter, even suggesting Trump's importance surpassed that of a typical political candidate. Carlson, now critical of Trump's Iran policy, received a direct rebuke. Similarly, Megyn Kelly, who actively campaigned for Trump, urging voters to support him, found herself on the receiving end of Trump's criticism after she voiced objections to his threats against Iran. Trump's post also included Alex Jones. Trump was critical of Jones' comments regarding the Sandy Hook shooting. In the post, Trump did not hold back, labeling them as having “Low IQs” for their criticisms. Trump's statements reveal his sensitivity to any perceived opposition, especially from within his own sphere of influence. The fact that Trump took time to attack his former supporters demonstrates the importance of his own image and his willingness to make statements on social media. This behavior is indicative of a deeply personal response to criticism. Trump has used social media to attack opponents or any individuals that do not agree with his positions. These tactics showcase Trump's political style and reflect his attempts to control the narrative. The targets of his criticism are diverse, including prominent media figures and former allies. These comments highlight how Trump is willing to attack those who oppose his strategies.\The specific critiques against each individual reveal the depth of the animosity. Trump's comments on Candace Owens, including the bizarre comparison with Brigitte Macron and criticism regarding her claims about the French First Lady, further emphasize the personal nature of the conflict. The direct personal attacks highlight the intensity of the situation. Jones' past support for Trump, including hosting him on InfoWars, did not shield him from Trump's condemnation. Trump's criticism of Jones specifically mentioned the Sandy Hook shooting, bringing up a sensitive topic that resulted in legal action against Jones. These actions show that Trump does not accept criticism. Overall, the post reflects a deep-seated frustration with those who challenge his views, underscoring the complexities of his political approach. The inclusion of personal insults and attacks shows a pattern of retribution, where any form of disagreement is met with public denouncement and personal attacks, further highlighting the volatility of the political landscape. Trump has repeatedly used social media as a platform to share personal and sometimes controversial ideas, and this latest instance is just another example. His actions show his willingness to reshape the political landscape, setting the stage for more conflicts





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