US President Donald Trump announced more than US$17 billion in commercial deals and strategic investments for US companies across Southeast Asia, including a US$12 billion Boeing aircraft sale to Philippine Airlines and defence support for the Philippines.

US President Donald Trump announced more than US$17 billion, or about S$22 billion, in commercial deals and strategic investments for US companies in Southeast Asia.

The White House said the agreements followed a two-day working visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit. The announcement was made in a statement late on Wednesday, Nov 18. The deals include Boeing and GE Aerospace finalising a US$12 billion sale of 20 Boeing 787 aircraft to Philippine Airlines. Washington and Manila will also pursue more than US$2 billion in US financing for Philippine defence purchases.

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US Military Aid and Infrastructure Projects in Philippines

The United States will provide US$400 million to support military operations in the South China Sea. Subic Grain will build a US$40 million fuel depot at Subic Bay. The Philippines will also modernise Basco Airport to improve military access, disaster response and supply chains. These projects form part of the wider US commercial and security push in the region.

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Thailand plans to spend up to US$123 million on US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. The statement said this could be the first such deal in mainland Southeast Asia. The potential purchase would deepen US defence ties with Bangkok. In Indonesia, Latitude Energy and sovereign wealth fund Danantara are negotiating a US$2 billion coal project using US technology.

Thailand HIMARS Deal and Energy Cooperation with Malaysia

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company signed a three-year US$100 million deal to supply coal to a unit of Malaysia's national power utility, Tenaga Nasional Berhad. The US also pledged support for artificial intelligence development programmes in Malaysia and Brunei. Brunei's Unified National Networks plans to award US firm Vertiv a data centre tender. Nearly US$1 billion of spending will be sourced from US vendors.

A US consortium will help the Malaysian government develop its sovereign AI cloud. Washington is offering US$50 million to support the initiative, Malaysia's communications regulator said in a separate statement. The projects show a broad push across trade, energy, defence and technology. Trump's announcement came after the ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

White House Frames Southeast Asia Deals as Trade Boost

The White House framed the deals as a boost to trade and strategic ties across Southeast Asia. The total value of the commercial deals and strategic investments exceeded US$17 billion. The Boeing and GE Aerospace sale to Philippine Airlines is the largest single item in the package. The 20 Boeing 787 aircraft will support the carrier's fleet expansion.

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The defence financing and South China Sea support underscore Washington's security commitments to Manila. The HIMARS deal with Thailand, if completed, would mark a new step in US arms sales on the Southeast Asian mainland. The coal project in Indonesia and the coal supply deal with Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional Berhad highlight continued energy cooperation. The data centre tender in Brunei and the sovereign AI cloud project in Malaysia point to growing US involvement in the region's digital infrastructure.

All figures and details were provided by the White House unless otherwise stated. The statement was issued late on Nov 18. Malaysia's communications regulator separately confirmed the US$50 million AI cloud support. The deals together represent one of the largest US commercial and strategic packages for Southeast Asia in recent years.