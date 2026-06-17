Trump Warns Iran of Military Action If Deal Violated Ahead of Expected Signing

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday that he is ready to resume military action if Tehran fails to abide by the terms of the upcoming agreement, while also praising the framework deal expected to be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday that he is ready to resume military action if Tehran fails to abide by the terms of the upcoming agreement, while also praising the framework deal expected to be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Evian, France, Trump said the accord is a memorandum of understanding, not a final deal, and that he would not hesitate to return to hostilities if Iran misbehaves.

'If I don't like it we will go back to shooting at them,' Trump said alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. 'If they don't behave, we will go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. ' He added that Iran has misbehaved for 47 years, referencing the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the US-backed shah.

The US-Iran conflict, which began in 2025, has seen significant military exchanges, including US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation via proxy forces. The agreement to end the war is scheduled for signing on Friday in Switzerland, with detailed negotiations to follow over a 60-day period. Trump heaped praise on the framework agreement, calling it a very strong deal even though he noted that nobody knows precisely what it contains.

He claimed that the market loves the deal, predicting further decreases in oil prices.

'The alternative would be a worldwide depression,' he said. Oil prices have already dropped sharply since the ceasefire was announced, with Trump forecasting that they might go even lower than pre-war levels. The G7 summit has been dominated by discussions of the US-Iran deal, with European leaders expressing cautious optimism while insisting on robust verification mechanisms. French President Emmanuel Macron, host of the summit, played a key role in brokering the ceasefire.

Trump's comments underscored the fragile nature of the agreement and his willingness to walk away if Iran is perceived to be non-compliant. The upcoming signing ceremony in Switzerland marks a critical juncture in the conflict that has disrupted global energy markets and raised fears of a broader regional war. Iran, for its part, has signaled readiness to resume diplomacy but has also warned against any new US demands.

The 60-day negotiation period will address key issues such as the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, and economic sanctions relief. Experts caution that the gulf between the two sides remains wide, but the framework provides a foundation for peace. The G7 leaders are expected to issue a statement endorsing the diplomatic process, though Trump's bellicose rhetoric has given some allies pause.

As the world awaits Friday's signing, the tension between Trump's threats and his praise for the deal highlights the unpredictable nature of US foreign policy under his administration. The outcome will have profound implications for the Middle East and global security





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