President Trump signals uncertainty over US-Iran conflict post-January 1 while dismissing immediate dirty bomb threats, despite intelligence warnings from Israel.

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington will evaluate the situation regarding its conflict with Iran after January 1, 2026. The comments were made during an interview with Fox News on Thursday while the President was visiting China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He did not clarify the strategic significance of this specific date but suggested a shift in approach for the new year.

Trump Downplays Immediate Dirty Bomb Threats

President Trump addressed questions about a CNN report claiming Iran planned to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington. When asked if residents of the US capital should be alarmed by such a plot, he responded that he did not believe the threat was real. He described the potential danger as unlikely, stating that he did not think so when directly questioned about the validity of the report.

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However, the President also noted that there are indications Iran is exploring the use of chemical or biological agents. He explained that while nuclear options have been blocked, Tehran is looking at gases and biological weapons. He characterized these alternatives as nasty and not nice, suggesting a shift in Iran's tactical considerations as nuclear pathways become harder to pursue.

Israeli Intelligence Warns of Chemical Weapons

Israeli officials have conveyed intelligence to the US regarding Iran's military buildup, including the development of chemical weapons. According to two Israeli officials, this information has been shared with Washington over the past two weeks. The reports highlight a growing concern among US allies about Iran's evolving capabilities beyond traditional nuclear programs.

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Roman Gofman, the chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, visited the US to discuss these matters. Reuters reported that Gofman advocated for a resumption of joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran. His visit underscores the deepening coordination between the two nations regarding security threats in the Middle East region.

Iran Denies Baseless Reports on Nuclear Plans

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman rejected the CNN report as baseless on Tuesday. The spokesperson did not provide further details but firmly denied the allegations. This denial is consistent with Tehran's long-standing position that it denies seeking nuclear weapons, despite accusations from Israel, the US, and other Western countries.

Destroying Iran's nuclear program was a primary justification used by President Trump when he launched strikes against Iran in February alongside Israel. The current standoff continues as both sides navigate a complex diplomatic and military landscape with no immediate resolution in sight.

State Department Assesses No Imminent Danger

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the concerns raised by the CNN report on Wednesday. He stated that he did not believe there was any imminent threat to the US capital. His comments provide a counterbalance to the President's warnings, suggesting a more measured assessment of the current danger level.

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The situation remains fluid as the US and Iran maintain a standoff over efforts to resolve the conflict. President Trump's remarks about seeing what happens after January 1 leave the door open for future escalation or de-escalation. The coming months will likely determine the direction of US-Iran relations.