Trump Weighs Ceasefire Extension with Iran Amid Sticking Points on Nuclear and Strait Issues

US President Donald Trump is considering a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran for 60 days, but insists on conditions including Iran ending its closure of the Strait of Hormuz and dismantling nuclear weapons capabilities. Iran has not agreed to these terms, with sources rejecting nuclear-related inclusion. The potential deal involves release of frozen assets, while Trump faces domestic pressure over gasoline prices and hawkish backlash.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would soon make a decision on a proposed extension of the ceasefire with Iran , but the two sides remain far apart on key issues that have fueled the conflict.

Trump stated that he would meet with advisors in a secure White House room to render a final determination on the proposal, which would extend the initial truce reached in early April for an additional 60 days. This extension is intended to provide negotiators with more time to work towards a permanent resolution of hostilities.

A White House official confirmed that the meeting in the Situation Room lasted approximately two hours, but did not indicate whether Trump had reached a decision. The official emphasized that any agreement must serve American interests and satisfy Trump's redlines, particularly that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. The war, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes, has caused widespread devastation.

Thousands of people have been killed, primarily in Iran and Lebanon, and millions have been displaced. The conflict has also disrupted global energy markets, as Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, leading to soaring oil prices and economic strain worldwide. The proposed ceasefire extension aims to halt the fighting and create space for diplomatic talks, but significant obstacles remain.

However, Trump laid out additional conditions that have not been accepted by Tehran. He demanded that Iran end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has severely disrupted global shipping and contributed to rising energy prices. Trump insisted that the strait must be opened immediately for unrestricted traffic in both directions, without any tolls. He also reiterated that Iran must dismantle its capacity to manufacture a nuclear weapon, and that nuclear materials would be unearthed by the United States.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing sources, dismissed Trump's comments as an attempt to portray a fabricated victory. A senior Iranian source, speaking anonymously, stated that the potential deal does not encompass any nuclear-related issues.

Additionally, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei declared on state television that the management of the Strait of Hormuz must be decided solely by Iran and Oman. Fars further reported that the strait would be reopened under Tehran's conditions after the US lifts its blockade on Iranian vessels. Iran has consistently denied any intention to build a nuclear weapon and insists on its right to peaceful nuclear technology.

The standoff over the strait has become a central point of contention, as both sides accuse each other of aggression and illegal interference with navigation. The proposed deal reportedly includes the release of twelve billion dollars of Iran's frozen assets, but Trump stated that no money would be exchanged until further notice, possibly referencing Iran's demands for toll payments in the strait, war damage reparations, or asset release.

Trump is under significant domestic pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reduce gasoline prices ahead of the November congressional elections, as voters grow increasingly frustrated with rising costs. Simultaneously, he faces potential backlash from Iran hawks within his own party over any concessions to Tehran.

The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has resulted in thousands of casualties, primarily in Iran and Lebanon, and has caused global economic strain by driving up energy prices due to Iran's effective closure of the strait. Trump posted on Truth Social that mines would be removed from the strait and ships trapped there may begin to depart, extending a personal greeting to the crews.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi indicated that Kazakhstan is willing to accept Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of a deal. Iran also seeks the lifting of sanctions, withdrawal of US forces from the region, and an end to Israel's offensive in Lebanon, where Hezbollah is active. The conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands and caused significant casualties on both sides. The humanitarian situation remains dire, with hospitals overwhelmed and basic supplies scarce.

Negotiations continue through intermediaries, including Oman and Qatar, but a breakthrough remains elusive





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Trump Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Weapons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US strikes Iran again, official says, after Trump denies deal on Strait of Hormuz'These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire,' the official said.

Read more »

U.S. and Iran Near Cease‑fire Extension, but Trump Holds Final ApprovalVice President JD Vance says progress has been made on a 60‑day cease‑fire extension and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, yet President Trump has not yet signed off, leaving the deal uncertain amid ongoing regional skirmishes.

Read more »

US and Iranian Negotiators Reach Tentative Deal to Extend Ceasefire and Start New Nuclear TalksUS and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire in the three-month-old war by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme. The agreement would see Iran remove all mines from the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days and not be able to impose tolls on the vital waterway.

Read more »

Trump says deciding on Iran deal, Tehran denies final agreementUS President Donald Trump said he is making his decision on a potential deal with Iran, but Tehran insists there is no final agreement yet. Trump demands Iran never have nuclear weapons and open Strait of Hormuz. Iranian spokesman says no final agreement reached.

Read more »