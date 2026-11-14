US President Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen next week without discussing the national security concerns involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, China. This diplomatic encounter is part of a four-day trip to Asia that begins after the current date of November 13. Senior US officials confirmed on Friday that the President will not raise the ongoing national security investigation involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during these talks. The decision reflects a strategic choice to separate high-level trade diplomacy from active law enforcement matters.

Excluding Nvidia Investigation From Diplomatic Agenda

Trump is not expected to discuss the case involving a businesswoman whose ties to Jensen Huang raised significant national security concerns with Xi Jinping. US officials stated that the President will likely avoid reading the Chinese government in on matters currently undergoing examination and investigation within the United States. One senior administration official explicitly told reporters that national security matters under review are not topics for immediate engagement with Beijing at this moment. This approach ensures that the integrity of the domestic investigation remains uncompromised by external diplomatic pressures.

Also read Trump had urged Nvidia’s Jensen Huang to fight for his job

Jensen Huang Resigns Amid National Security Probe

The diplomatic meeting occurs just days after Jensen Huang resigned as the chief executive officer of Nvidia on Thursday. His departure caps a spectacular fall from the heights of the global chip industry following intense scrutiny. The resignation follows reports by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal detailing Huang's relationship with businesswoman Alice Huang. US authorities have expressed suspicions that Alice Huang was spying for China, a claim that Beijing has firmly denied. The Justice Department has stated that it has not yet reached any formal conclusion regarding her affiliation with the Chinese government.

Nvidia Board Launches Independent Legal Investigation

On Tuesday, the independent members of Nvidia's board of directors announced they have hired the Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The firm was retained to conduct a comprehensive independent investigation into the allegations surrounding Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. The scandal centers on the former top executive of Nvidia customer Megaspeed International, Alice Huang. Jensen Huang issued an apology on Sunday for being unfaithful to his wife and for disappointing the company. His public statement did not specifically name Alice Huang, and sources confirm the two are not related by blood.

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China Denies Spy Claims Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

Beijing has officially denied that Alice Huang is a spy, rejecting the allegations made by US intelligence and media outlets. Reuters has not independently verified whether Alice Huang was working on behalf of the Chinese government. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment regarding the recent developments and her role in the unfolding situation. The lack of independent verification leaves the exact nature of her activities in a state of professional uncertainty while the legal investigations proceed.

Semiconductors Remain a Flash Point in US-China Ties

Semiconductors have historically been a major flash point in US-China relations, often serving as the primary arena for technological and economic competition. Despite the intense focus on chip technology, the Trump administration is choosing to keep the Jensen Huang affair separate from the broader geopolitical dialogue. Officials believe that raising the issue with Xi during the upcoming forum would not be productive given the active status of the domestic inquiry. The meeting in Shenzhen will likely focus on broader trade and economic stability rather than specific individual legal cases.