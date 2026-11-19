US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint peace declaration in Shenzhen on November 19, reaffirming that nuclear war must never be fought and pledging UN reforms amid growing allied concerns.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russia n President Vladimir Putin issued a joint peace declaration on Thursday, November 19, marking the culmination of an unprecedented three-way diplomatic meeting in Shenzhen, China. The document, released simultaneously by Chinese state news agency Xinhua and the Kremlin, reaffirms the leaders' stance that a nuclear war should never be fought. This statement caps Trump's three-day diplomatic swing through Asia, a trip that produced few tangible victories despite his repeated claims of brokering historic peace.

Core Provisions of the Joint Declaration

The core text of the declaration, agreed upon by the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers, outlines specific commitments beyond just the rejection of nuclear conflict. The three leaders pledged to advance comprehensive reforms of the United Nations to better reflect current global dynamics. They also agreed to increase the supply of refined petroleum products for all countries, addressing global energy stability concerns. Furthermore, the document explicitly commits to upholding the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts, a point of significant contention given recent legal actions against Russian leadership.

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Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Goals

Vladimir Putin, fresh from a setback in his war against Ukraine after the crippling of a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, stated that the three countries had numerous shared interests in settling regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. The meeting ended just hours before Ukraine and the leaders of its main European allies were due to meet Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, in Berlin to discuss the conflict. Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi Jinping did not make a direct reference to Ukraine but emphasized that history shows when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace, whereas clashes lead to turmoil.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Donald Trump that the US must do the right thing to avoid major setbacks in their bilateral relationship, particularly regarding cross-strait tensions. Xi also instructed Trump to address the issue of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, though their dinner conversation on November 19 covered topics including AI, mentioning Huang only briefly. The leaders described the meeting at the Kylin Villa, nestled among wooded hills beside a lake, as historic, with Trump telling his counterparts that they were really making history before journalists were sent away.

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International Reaction and Diplomatic Impact

The pushback against international norms and courts is the most interesting aspect of this agreement, as big powers dictate terms while small powers suffer, according to Jonathan Eyal, international director at the London-based RUSI think-tank. Eyal added that Putin gained credibility and escape from pariah status, while Trump gained a photo opportunity he did not need. The document's release has raised fresh questions among US allies about Trump's increasingly close relationship with Putin, who continues to wage war with Ukraine. The meeting on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded.

Logistics and Next Steps in US-China Relations

Trump departed on his flight back to the US without making any comment after the meeting, though he previously highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival for the summit. Xi Jinping greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since becoming president, reciprocating a gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September. The leaders briefly hugged, with Trump calling the fanfare and pageantry a win for both China and the US. Japan's relations with China have soured since 2025 remarks by Takaichi regarding military deployment, leaving Tokyo in an isolated position as it maintains its stance on Taiwan unchanged since 1972.