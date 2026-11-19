The leaders of China, the United States and Russia met for the first time in a three-way summit in Shenzhen, with low expectations for breakthroughs amid tensions over Ukraine, Iran, trade and nuclear weapons.

The leaders of China, the United States and Russia began unprecedented three-way talks on Nov 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

It is the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the three countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding their historic sit-down at Kylin Villa, also known as Qilin Shanzhuang in Mandarin. The venue is a luxurious state-owned lakeside resort nestled in the hills of northwest Shenzhen. Chinese media reported shortly before 4.30pm that the meeting was underway.

Also read Trump Putin Talks Expected at APEC Shenzhen Summit China

Three Way Talks Bring Nuclear Powers Together

The talks bring together the leaders of the world's three biggest nuclear powers at a moment of tension over Ukraine, Iran, trade and a global arms buildup. The gathering has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union, which formalised spheres of influence and set the stage for the post-World War II order.

It has also unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly in Europe and Asia, who fear the world's greatest military powers will disregard their interests. Trump arrived in China on Nov 18 ahead of the highest-stakes leg of his Asia trip. Putin approached Trump and initiated a handshake in front of cameras before the welcome banquet, offering a public display of cordiality at a time when Russia remains isolated from much of the West over its war in Ukraine.

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The moment gave Putin an opportunity to show that he retains direct access to the American president and remains a player on the world stage. For Trump, it reflected his emphasis on personal relationships with other world leaders. Xi looked on as the two shook hands. Trump described Xi as a friend, saying they shared a special relationship.

He also praised progress in balancing trade between the two countries, including fairer tariff arrangements. Xi said China-US relations were stable and improving, expressing willingness to work with Trump to keep ties on the correct course. He said the two countries have established a new definition of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, giving it new substance based on respect, fairness and reciprocity. Trump is also expected to meet Putin separately.

Divergent Agendas Complicate Summit Goals

The leaders' agendas do not entirely align. Trump wants to talk about limiting nuclear weapons, a subject Xi would prefer to avoid because China is engaged in a massive nuclear buildup to catch up with US and Russian dominance. Trump has also said Ukraine and Iran will come up. In opening remarks at the APEC forum, Putin criticized Western sanctions imposed over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Xi took aim at US tariffs, calling for free and open trade. For Xi, safeguarding world peace will be among his priorities. For all the anticipation leading up to the three-way summit, expectations for a major breakthrough are low. Trump, Xi and Putin are coming to the table with different priorities.

Xi wants to focus generally on world peace, Putin is looking for an off-ramp out of the war in Ukraine on favorable terms and Trump would like to limit nuclear weapons. The meeting is expected to be highly choreographed, with access tightly controlled. But at such a high-profile gathering, there is a certain degree of unpredictability about what Trump might do when the cameras are rolling. Trump has a way of making even a routine arrival look different.

As leaders entered the APEC summit banquet, most walked past an eight-piece classical music ensemble and a throng of journalists with little more than a nod or passing glance. Trump paused for roughly 10 seconds as the band played America the Beautiful, appearing to take in the music before turning toward the press corps and facing the cameras. He held the pose, giving photographers a straight-on portrait shot that stood out from the procession of more understated arrivals.

Trump Embraces Pageantry And Fast Food

It was a small but unmistakably Trump moment. He has long embraced the pageantry of the presidency, relishing military jet flyovers, crisp salutes and elaborate welcome dances, all with him at center stage. Trump's love of fast food is well documented. One of the most memorable photos from his winning 2024 presidential campaign captured him wearing an apron and cooking french fries at a McDonald's.

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On Nov 18, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced to a gathering of Asian leaders in Manila that he had ordered fried chicken from the famed Filipino chain Jollibee for Trump and his delegation as a late-night snack. Marcos boasted that Jollibee is so popular that we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity.

Oh wow, fantastic, said Trump, who has been known to dip into buckets of the US chain's fried poultry. Trump's Manila visit included a reunion with Imelda Marcos, the 97-year-old former first lady whose husband, Ferdinand Marcos, governed the Philippines for 21 years before being driven from power in 1986. Her vast collection of jewels and more than 1,000 pairs of shoes became a symbol of the family's excess during his autocratic rule.

Sitting in a wheelchair, Imelda Marcos blew Trump a kiss during their brief encounter, shared in a video posted on social media by a White House aide. Have a good time, okay? Trump told her. The two go back decades.

Trump met the former first lady at a New York party when he was a rising real estate developer. Trump recalled his long history with the family earlier in the trip. I just don't want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well, and they were great, Trump told Marcos Jr in a speech on Nov 17. I believe in genetics, and they did a good job.

President Claims Economic Victories In Asia

You have very good genetics. I can tell you that. Trump has repeatedly used his Asia trip to declare economic victories, an important message for a president whose tariff policies have faced criticism at home over their effect on prices and whose Republican Party suffered major losses in the November midterm elections. Eager to show he is making progress, Trump twice on the trip has announced what he portrayed as significant trade breakthroughs, with Thailand and the Philippines.

The details, however, are not completely sorted. A White House statement on the Thai deal said the two governments had reached a substantial conclusion and that final work toward an agreement would now be made. Trump said under the pending deal, Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on US exports and remove substantial non-tariff barriers. Trump called the Philippines agreement a landmark deal that would benefit US farmers and the energy sector, though he provided no specific terms, figures or timeline.

Manila said the two countries had reached only an understanding on economic cooperation. Analysts have expressed low expectations of concrete breakthroughs as the leaders enter the talks with competing national interests and strategic priorities. Ukrainian and European leaders will be watching the meeting closely. The brief handshake between Trump and Putin did not guarantee any policy breakthroughs but set a friendly tone ahead of the first trilateral meeting among the three leaders. The meeting continues on Nov 19.