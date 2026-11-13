Trump, Xi, and Putin to Hold Trilateral Summit at APEC in Shenzhen

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in Shenzhen during the APEC summit to discuss nuclear arms control.

The upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen is set to host a highly anticipated trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump will hold a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the annual APEC conference in Shenzhen, according to a report by the New York Post published on Friday, November 13.

The diplomatic gathering carries significant symbolic weight, underscored by the recent unveiling of a new pop art painting titled "Shenzhen 26" by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko. The artwork depicts all three heads of state and was dedicated to the upcoming summit, appearing in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on November 12, 2026, before being highlighted by international media outlets such as Reuters.

Also read South Korea Says Little Prospect of US-North Korea Contact Around APEC Summit in China

Nuclear Arms Control as Primary Agenda

The core objective of this high-level dialogue is to develop an ambitious nuclear arms control pact that could reshape global security frameworks. The trilateral discussion is expected to focus largely on this critical strategic issue, although the scope of the conversation may extend further depending on the dynamics of the negotiations.

US President Donald Trump provided early insight into the breadth of the talks when he told reporters earlier this week that the agenda would be comprehensive. He stated, "We'll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things," signaling that while nuclear disarmament is a central pillar, it will not be the sole topic of engagement among the three leaders.

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Broader Geopolitical Issues in Discourse

Beyond the primary focus on nuclear strategy, the meeting is anticipated to address other pressing regional security challenges that have dominated recent geopolitical headlines. The New York Post reported that the discussions could also touch on the situation in North Korea and the ongoing war in Iran, indicating a potential alignment of interests or at least a coordinated diplomatic approach to these conflicts.

The inclusion of these topics suggests that the leaders intend to use the APEC platform not just for economic cooperation, but as a venue for broader strategic stabilization. This dual focus on nuclear arms and active conflict zones highlights the complex security environment the three nations navigate simultaneously within the Asia-Pacific region.

Official Responses and Diplomatic Context

As the summit approaches, official channels from key participating nations have remained largely silent regarding specific pre-negotiated details. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the specific agenda items or the security protocols surrounding the meeting. Similarly, the Chinese embassy in Washington did not provide immediate remarks on the event.

The lack of immediate official commentary does not diminish the significance of the event, which has already been marked by cultural gestures such as the Sergienko painting. The silence from these diplomatic entities may reflect the sensitivity of the negotiations or a desire to manage expectations before the leaders commence their direct talks in Shenzhen.

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Global Implications of the Trilateral Meeting

This meeting represents a critical juncture for international relations, particularly concerning the management of major power competition and cooperation. The potential for a new nuclear arms control pact could serve as a confidence-building measure that extends beyond the participating nations, influencing global markets and security alliances worldwide.

Observers will be watching closely to see if the discussions yield concrete agreements or merely establish a framework for future dialogue. The outcome of this trilateral summit could set the tone for US-Russia-China relations for years to come, potentially affecting stability in East Asia and the Middle East as the leaders attempt to balance their respective national interests with broader global responsibilities.